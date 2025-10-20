Former D-backs Closer Has Elbow Surgery
The Arizona Diamondbacks, when the 2025 season was all said and done, saw four of their current and former pitchers undergo significant, season-ending elbow surgeries.
Unbelievably, three of said elbow surgeries were suffered by Arizona's closer options. The most recent of which is current pending free agent and D-backs' former interim closer Shelby Miller.
According to MLB.com, Miller underwent surgery on his right UCL and flexor tendon with Dr. Keith Meister — in other words, Tommy John Surgery. Miller will be out for significant time, and will likely miss most or all of 2026.
Miller had an excellent season in relief for Arizona in 2025, but suffered a forearm strain mid-season. There was hope, at the time, that he would return — he did, briefly, but he would not return as a D-back.
Miller was one of Arizona's many Trade Deadline victims, as the D-backs sold off veteran contributors and high-performing players for prospects. The trade Miller was involved in was a strange one, to say the least.
Miller was sent over to the Milwaukee Brewers, packaged in a deal with veteran left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who was rehabbing from his own Tommy John procedure. The Brewers did not send a player back, but rather offered Arizona around $2 million in salary relief.
At the time, the deal looked to be a massive loss for Arizona. Miller had pitched to an outstanding 1.98 ERA over a workhorse load of 36.1 innings. He collected 10 saves — leading the D-backs in that category even after his departure.
Miller had been forced into the closer role after both A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez suffered elbow injuries. Both of those pitchers underwent Tommy John Surgeries of their own, and will miss most of 2026 as well.
Perhaps Miller's heavy usage (out of necessity) was what contributed to his initial forearm injury. After he returned from that IL stint, he only managed to appear in 11 games for the Brewers, and posted a 5.59 ERA, giving up six runs in 9.2 innings.
Not long after his arrival to Milwaukee's active roster, Miller exited a game after feeling a pop in his elbow.
The injury serves as another reminder of the toll pitching can take on an arm. Miller had undergone a complete resurgence, finding his way as a reliever after his career as a starting pitcher took a turn for the worse.
Now a pending free agent, Miller's recovery timeline will likely halt the market he had built for himself with an exceptional start to 2025.
If he were to miss all of 2026, he'd be entering his age-36 season once finally able to pitch again. Such is the brutal nature of baseball.
The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, will have to search for a closer once again.
Whether they opt to pursue a proven ninth-inning arm, or simply add multi-use leverage relievers until Martinez and Puk return is unknown.