Geraldo Perdomo Delivers D-backs Gigantic Walk-Off Winner
It wasn't a must-win game, but it felt like one. In front of over 42,000 Chase Field fans Tuesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks came back from a 4-0 deficit to walk off Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4.
The D-backs stared down a 4-3 deficit coming into the ninth inning. Left-hander Tanner Scott, who Arizona has done some damage to this season, hit Ildemaro Vargas and walked Tim Tawa to begin the frame.
James McCann laid down a sacrifice bunt on an 0-2 count, then Jorge Barrosa hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game. The stage was set for Perdomo with two outs.
On a full count, Scott left a slider down the middle. Perdomo slapped it into left field. Tawa beat the throw home, sending the Diamondbacks home victorious in a massive game one.
Arizona still must either continue to win games — hope the Reds and Mets lose — if they want a postseason appearance. The D-backs trail the Mets by one game, and are tied with the Reds at 80-77.
Since the Reds own the tiebreaker, Arizona will have to finish with a better record than Cincinnati.
Arizona Diamondbacks Offense Mounts Comeback
The miraculous comeback didn't begin in the ninth inning. After a rough start facing Shohei Ohtani on the mound, the D-backs faced a 4-0 deficit.
A McCann double in the seventh inning rewarded a Vargas single. A pinch-hit, two-run homer by Adrian Del Castillo then helped the D-backs crawl back to within one.
Arizona failed to capitalize on a pair of walks in the eighth. With one out, Gabriel Moreno was caught stealing and Blaze Alexander struck out. The fireworks would be saved for the ninth.
Alek Thomas went 2-for-2 off Ohtani with two singles before he was removed for Tawa. Perdomo finished 2-for-5. Of the D-backs' nine hits, only two went for extra bases. But it was enough.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Pitches Quality Start
Pfaadt, coming off a brilliant nine-inning, one-hit shutout, delivered another solid result on Tuesday night. It wasn't quite as flashy as his previous start, but he did his part to limit a potent Dodgers offense.
Pfaadt completed six innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four. 55 of his 90 pitches landed for strikes.
Pfaadt gave up a leadoff homer to Teoscar Hernandez in the second inning, but followed that up with three scoreless frames. Unfortunately, he was bit by Hernandez again in the sixth with a two-run triple — following walks to both Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.
John Curtiss entered for the seventh and got two outs, but gave up a solo homer to Ben Rortvedt — Los Angeles' fourth run of the night.
Jalen Beeks finished the inning, left-hander Brandyn Garcia picked up a scoreless eighth and Ryan Thompson threw an efficient 1-2-3 ninth.