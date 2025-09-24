Why Diamondbacks May Be in Beneficial Playoff Position
As the Arizona Diamondbacks' regular season winds down, they find themselves in the improbable position of being within striking distance of a playoff spot.
With a 79-77 record, they are one game behind the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets. Since the Reds hold the tiebreaker, the D-backs must finish one game ahead. They can tie the Mets and end up with the divisional record tiebreaker however.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Hunter or Hunted?
The question came up with both Torey Lovullo and Zac Gallen whether it was better to be the hunter or the hunted in the last stages of a playoff push. Gallen was clear that he prefers the hunter role, while Lovullo saw it both ways.
Said Lovullo, "I just like to be anywhere this time of the year where we're being considered for the Postseason, and we've earned that."
At the same time, the manager acknowledged the pressure the team felt last year trying to hold on to their playoff spot.
"Last year, things really bottomed out on us. We went 2-4, and the other teams got hot and caught us and that stunk. So we were probably the hunted, and we felt the pressure," Lovullo said.
"I think it's a lot easier to be the hunter than the hunted," Gallen said. "I think as we saw last year that's tough. So for us to be able to play with house money in a sense, I think we're in a good spot."
The manager acknowledged the advantage of being the hunter.
"If we're hunting, yeah, I don't mind hunting. We've got to run some people down. So I don't mind that. We need some help. I don't like that, but we've got to play our game," Lovullo said.
Facing Shohei Ohtani on the Mound
The D-backs have quite the challenge against the Dodgers on Tuesday night, facing a red-hot and stretched-out Shohei Ohtani. Lovullo spoke about that challenge.
"We have the game plan for him. There's no doubt about it. We're prepping for velo. It's a very, very strong, steady, consistent breaking secondary pitch, and he's coming after us. He's coming to shake us loose and win a baseball game, and we've got to be ready for him," Lovullo said.
James McCann Experience and Influence Behind the Plate.
Last time out, righty Brandon Pfaadt pitched nine scoreless innings throwing to James McCann. The veteran catcher continues to draw strong praise from pitchers and manager alike.
"I think he just creates a sense of ease that when he puts a call down that there's a reason. It's probably more experience-based rather than pitch plan-based," Lovullo said.
Lovullo was quick to point out that he feels there is nothing wrong with the pitching game plans. They work when they're executed to. But sometimes it's necessary to come off the plan.
"I think he adds just an extra ingredient that when he sees something that comes off of the plan, there's no questioning it."
It all boils down to experience. Starting catcher Gabriel Moreno is in just his third major league season, and has only 2,167 innings caught.
When it comes to knowing how and when to deviate from the plan, Moreno still has a ways to go to catch up to a veteran like McCann, who has nearly 7,400 innings of experience.
Lovullo used the example of Jeff Mathis, one of the strongest defensive catchers in recent history, to emphasize just how critical that experience is.
"You talk to a lot of experienced Major League catchers. Jeff Mathis, for one, who I've had conversations with since he's left here, and he said there's no way you can replace time behind the plate in experience.
"It's going to take you three or four years before you figure out a lot of stuff, and I believe that," Lovullo said.