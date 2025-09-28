Geraldo Perdomo Makes D-backs History
On Sunday, Arizona Diamondbacks star Geraldo Perdomo wrote himself into the franchise history books, becoming the first shortstop in D-backs history to ever record a 100-RBI season.
With one out in the ninth, and with his final at-bat of the 2025 season, Perdomo hit a ground ball to second base with runners on second and third. He reached first on a fielding error and two runs scored.
He was awarded one RBI, since a run would have scored regardless of the error, earning a round 100 for his 2025 total.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Makes History
It was the punctuation mark on what has been an MVP-level season for the D-backs' shortstop. Perdomo has not only overachieved in 2025, he's emerged as one of the best players in all of MLB.
Perdomo finishes 2025 with an impressive .290/.389/.462 slash, 100 RBI and a career-high 20 home runs. He struck out 83 times against 94 walks in 720 plate appearances — playing in 161 games. That all adds up to an .851 OPS and the fifth-most FanGraphs WAR (7.1) in baseball.
"It feels good, honestly, I don't want to lie," Perdomo said postgame.
"Inside, I'm acting like it's nothing. Because, at the end of the day, I know it was God. He did it for me. I'm just more proud and happy because my teammates, they were cheering for me. They were supporting. ... I did it for them [and] my hitting coaches."
Perdomo's teammates showered their support on the 25-year-old in the dugout.
"It was a good moment for the group," manager Torey Lovullo said. "With all the circumstances surrounding the past three or four days, that was some good news that we all enjoyed."
"Late in the game that's kind of what everybody was rooting for and focused on. Everybody came up for him, put themselves in the right place."
Ketel Marte said he was not surprised his teammate was able to complete the achievement.
"For him, I'm not surprised. He works so hard and he's a guy who likes to learn. ... He's a good kid and he deserves everything," Marte said.
Marte said he and Perdomo have a close relationship. The veteran second baseman has offered plenty of hitting advice to Perdomo throughout the years.
"I was just waiting for this," Marte said. "I'll try to push him to continue to have a good year again and continue to be consistent. ... He's not just like my teammate. I got him like my brother."
The Diamondbacks have more than just an impressive young shortstop. They have a true star in their lineup. Perdomo's development has been exceptional to watch, and he seems to only be getting better with each passing day.