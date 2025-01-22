Guardians Sign Former Diamondbacks Closer
According to an announcement from the team on X/Twitter, former Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald has signed a major league contract with the Cleveland Guardians.
The deal is for one year at $7 million, with a mutual option for 2026 worth $10 million, or a $1 million buyout, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic.
The Diamondbacks traded for the right-hander at the 2023 Deadline, bringing a bona fide closer to their bullpen for the first time in recent years.
Sewald was instrumental in delivering a pennant to Arizona, and was a key aspect of the D-backs' success down the stretch as they went on a run to the World Series.
Unfortunately for both the veteran reliever and the D-backs, Sewald ran into a tough season in 2024. He spent the early portion of the season on the Injured List with an oblique strain.
Once the closer returned, he was dominant, locking down his first 11 straight saves. However, he hit a rough stretch in July, from which he never fully recovered.
After reaching June 30 with a minuscule 0.54 ERA, a string of bad performances and four straight blown saves helped that number reach 4.31 by the end of the season. He was eventually demoted from the closer's role, and spent the rest of the season in middle relief.
Despite how it ended, Sewald had a positive impact on the D-backs. But with his success waning, Arizona will look to go another direction in the closer department.
While it was expected that Arizona would pursue external options, names like Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates have come off the board. Perhaps A.J. Puk or Justin Martinez will get the ninth inning for the D-backs going forward.
Regardless, the righty will find himself presented with a new opportunity in Cleveland, a team known for their excellent bullpen. Though, with elite closer Emmanuel Clase shutting down games, it's unlikely that Sewald will get much of a ninth-inning workload.
The Guardians posted the best relief ERA in all of baseball in 2024 at 2.67, with a 1.05 WHIP to go with it. If any club can help Sewald get back to his dominant days, it's likely to be Cleveland.