How D-backs' Catcher is Building Relationship With New Ace
One of the most crucial relationships in all of baseball is the relationship between pitcher and catcher. For the Arizona Diamondbacks and their newest ace, that relationship has already begun to develop.
Right-hander Corbin Burnes has only thrown three innings so far in the Cactus League, but has dominated his opponents, striking out six over two starts.
Young catcher Gabriel Moreno caught Burnes both times, to extreme success, especially considering how early it is in Spring Training.
Speaking to reporters after his outing on Wednesday, Burnes talked about that developing relationship with Moreno, and what his own process demands of his catcher.
"It's just me and him being comfortable with each other. I'm pretty specific on where I like to go with certain pitches, whether it's righty, whether it's lefty... I've found the last couple years it's easier just to be right up front and say 'hey, that's where I want you to be,' instead of nudging him to get there," Burnes said,
"It takes the guesswork out of it, just being direct, and allows you to kind of build that relationship, and makes that process a little quicker."
The ace said that he and Moreno are "just getting to know each other," but that the connection is already somewhat strong.
"It's been good. I was talking a little bit, it's tough early on, when you only get 30 pitches a day to really get into a lot of sequencing and that kind of stuff," said Burnes. "But yeah, for the most part, I like how he's calling it back there, and that's something we'll continue to work on, and have meetings and conversations with [each other].
"Right now it's still just getting built up. Make sure we're in the zone.. Eventually we'll get to the point where we can start working on stuff, right now just get things built up, get to that 40-50 pitch mark next time out and we'll be good." the ace said.
Manager Torey Lovullo noted in his postgame press conference on Wednesday that Burnes places a high priority on getting to know his catcher.
"Corbin talked about that from basically day one of being here. 'I want to get to know my catcher,' so there's that nonverbal communication that we're talking about, where Gabi is just locked in to what Corbin's thinking at all times. It's moving along really, really well. I've been very pleased with that as well," the manager said.
Moreno spoke to Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers about Burnes on Wednesday, without the help of a translator. The young catcher said they've been working together quite frequently, and discussed the process of getting to know what the right-hander's stuff and approach are like.
"We have been working basically every day, every pen when I catch him. Trying to know his pitches, know [how] they move, and know him, like how he wants to work with the hitter
"I think all we have been doing is on me. I just go to him to talk, like 'how do you feel,' 'how do you want to work' and stuff," Moreno continued.
Moreno said that Burnes is happy to let the young catcher take control in certain moments and show what he's capable of, but that the right-hander also communicates clearly what he's looking for out of Moreno.
The catcher said that he appreciates Burnes telling him what he wants, but that he also wants to understand the ace more for himself, so that Moreno can adapt and learn what Burnes and other pitchers might be looking for.
"I want to know as a catcher, as a leader with other pitchers. I want to know, does the pitch work for you? Because that's our job, but that's about relationship. If I... keep talking with him, it's going to be a good relationship, and we're going to win the game," Moreno said.
Moreno said the desire to get to know Burnes was reciprocated by the veteran pitcher.
"I think that's what he wanted too, he wants [to know] how I work. I think we have been doing a great job... I think this relationship is going to go up.
"That's the catcher life. You have to know everyone around you, and you have to get better in everything... We've got to give confidence to the pitcher, and let it work," Moreno said.