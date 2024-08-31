How to Watch D-backs vs Dodgers Free Roku Broadcast Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks play their third matchup of a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. Arizona time, but it'll be a different broadcast than D-backs fans are used to.
For the third and final time this season, Arizona will be featured as a part of Roku's MLB Sunday Leadoff. MLB's partnership with Roku allows Sunday day games to be broadcast on Roku, free of charge to any and all viewers.
It's important to note that MLB.TV users, and subscribers to D-backs TV will be able to access the game the same way as any standard D-backs broadcast. No blackouts will apply as a result of the special Roku broadcast.
Arizona will host Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the daunting Los Angeles Dodgers, in the midst of a tight NL West division race. The contest will be must-see TV in a crucial series at Chase Field and, thankfully, will be accessible to anyone with the right device.
D-backs TV play-by-play broadcaster Steve Berthiaume will be on the call, alongside SportsNet LA's Jose Mota, with D-backs TV's Jody Jackson reporting live from the field.
How to watch
The Roku broadcast will be completely free, with no blackouts.
Fans with a Roku smart TV or Roku device need only find the Roku Channel, or search for "MLB Sunday Leadoff to find the game.
But an Amazon, Samsung or Google smart TV or device will work just as well. Simply download the Roku Channel app, and create, or sign into an existing Roku account and the game will be free and easily accessible.
For those without smart TVs, the game can be accessed on any computer or mobile device. For desktop computers, simply go to therokuchannel.com, and create or sign into a Roku account.
For mobile devices, simply download the Roku Channel app, compatible with all Apple and Android devices.
Once again, this broadcast will be not only completely free, but also without blackouts. No subscription is required to watch the game on Roku itself, and both local D-backs TV subscribers, and out-of-market fans with an MLB.TV subscription will be able to access the broadcast from the same place they would find any other D-backs broadcast.
The Roku broadcast is only a way of expanding accessibility - not limiting it in any way.
More instructions and FAQs can be found here.