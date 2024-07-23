Jordan Montgomery is Back and Ready to Lead D-backs to Victory
The Arizona Diamondbacks are facing off against the vaunted Kansas City Royals in game two of a three-game series. First pitch is at 5:10 PM local Arizona time. The D-backs lost badly yesterday 10-4, but that wasn't the big story.
After Bobby Witt Jr. hit for a double, triple, and homer, he was up to bat for the fourth time when he was plunked by a Humberto Castellanos fastball. That led to the Royals plunking Gabriel Moreno in the 7th inning and both benches being warned.
This thrusted Manager Torey Lovullo to defend his players and emphatically deny that they hit Bobby Witt Jr. on purpose. His words can be heard and read here as he categorically denied any accusations by Salvador Perez, the Royals, or any others.
However, should a player be hit by a pitch tonight on either side, don't be shocked if the benches were to clear or if more warnings or even an ejection are issued.
Roster Moves
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a roster move prior to today's game. They activated left-handed starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery off the 15-day Injured List as he's recovered from right knee inflammation.
Being sent down to Triple-A Reno is right-handed pitcher Humberto Castellanos. Castellanos bailed the pitching staff out yesterday, pitching three innings and allowing four hits and a run with three strikeouts. On the season, over 10.1 innings, he has a 5.23 ERA and 3.53 FIP.
Starting Pitchers
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, 6-5, 6.44 ERA, 4.41 FIP, 45 Strikeouts in 65.2 Innings
To say this isn't the season that the D-backs or Montgomery were expecting would be an understatement. However, his FIP does indicate that Montgomery has been fairly unlucky as he isn't giving up many homers or walks. He has allowed just eight homers and 23 walks.
Yet, both those numbers are well above his prior years numbers. His HR/9 is at 1.1, the highest since 2021-22. His BB/9 is at 3.2, his highest since 2018.
Monty has been great against left-handed batters this year. It's the right-handers that have hit him hard. Left-handers are hitting just .227 with a .572 OPS. Right-handers are hitting .338 with an eye-popping OPS of .936.
One positive sign for Montgomery is that he's done far better on the road than at Chase. Over 30 innings, he has a 4.80 ERA. He will need to lower that in order for the D-backs to have a shot to win tonight.
In his career against the Royals, Montgomery has a 5.74 ERA over 15.2 innings and three starts with 16 strikeouts.
It's fair to wonder how deep Montgomery can pitch in tonight's game. He stretched out to three innings and 56 pitches in his last sim game. It would be surprising if he pitched more than five innings or 75 pitches tonight.
Alec Marsh, RHP, 7-6, 4.52 ERA, 4.21 FIP, 84 Strikeouts in 91.2 Innings
The ASU product has pitched well over his first two years in the Majors. He's been roughly league average this year with a 95 ERA+ (100 is league average). He's given up 13 homers, but doesn't walk many with just 28 walks.
Marsh has reverse platoon splits. He has been hit hard by right-handers while neutralizing lefties. Right-handed hitters are hitting .262 with an .840 OPS. Meanwhile, lefties have hit just .228 with a .642 OPS.
He's been much better at Kauffman Stadium than on the road with a 3.97 ERA over 47.2 innings. He's had a tough July so far over two starts and a relief appearance.
In the 10 innings, he's given up 11 hits, eight runs, four walks, and has struck out 10 batters. He's allowed three homers during that span.
Marsh throws six pitches, but mainly relies on five of them. They are a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball, sinker, and changeup. His four-seamer and changeup have been his best pitchers. The former has been hit for an average of just .191 while the changeup is at .189.
However, his slider, curveball, and sinker have been hit hard at rates of .269, .268, .350, respectively. They've been slugged hard too, .537, .482, .617, respectively. D-backs hitters have to lay off his four seamer and wait for these pitches as they can be hit hard and far.
Starting Lineups
Bobby Witt Jr. will look to make Royals history by getting three more hits tonight and being the only Royals player to ever have three or more hits in five straight games. He's done it in four already.
Salvador Perez has been hot lately and the D-backs will have to cool him off. The nearly all-right-handed lineup will present quite a challenge for Montgomery.
As for the D-backs. Eugenio Suarez will look to stay hot at the plate while Christian Walker appears to be heating up after he had two hits last night. Ketel Marte had a homer and single yesterday and will look to get yet another two-hit or more game tonight.
Jake McCarthy makes his return to the lineup after being off yesterday and so does Geraldo Perdomo who had a much deserved day off yesterday.