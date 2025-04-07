Ketel Marte and Other Diamondbacks Updates from Torey Lovullo
Arizona Diamondbacks superstar second baseman Ketel Marte had an MRI Monday afternoon, but as of 3:30 p.m. manager Torey Lovullo did not yet have a medical report detailing the severity of the hamstring injury.
Marte pulled up running into second base after hitting a double Friday in Washington against the Nationals. It was decided to wait until Monday to get the MRI in Phoenix.
Lovullo explained that it was clear that Marte was going on the IL either way, and it was preferred that Marte undergo the further testing with the team's doctors here in Phoenix. Just as importantly, Marte did not want to fly back on his own, and wanted to stay with the team.
"He wanted to stay with the team," Lovullo said. "He didn't want to fly back immediately, and I checked off on it. I thought that was a pretty good team moment that he wanted to be with his team and help his team win some games emotionally and just be around us."
Kendall Graveman (back strain) and Kevin Ginkel (shoulder inflammation) will each throw bullpens on Tuesday, targeting 20 to 25 pitches. Lovullo did not know yet if or when they will go on rehab assignments.
Blaze Alexander (oblique strain) will go out on a rehab assignment with the Reno Aces, who are in Salt Lake City starting tomorrow. Alexander has been getting reps at Salt River Field in minor league games recently.
Lovullo said that Tim Tawa and Garrett Hampson would split time more or less equally, but if somebody gets hot he will lean towards that player a bit.
First 10 Games Evaluation
"Inconsistent. We have not been playing our best baseball and it's given me a lot of anxiety, to be honest with you. We pride ourselves on doing the right things. There's been some misplays defensively," Lovullo said.
The D-backs did not make any true errors in the Nationals series, but there were a number of plays in the outfield that could have been made that did not turn into outs. These led to extra pitches and more wear and tear on both the starters and the bullpen. Lovullo could not explain exactly why this is happening.
"I don't know. Maybe a little bit of focus. If I had to pinpoint one thing is this team is very, very good. They've been tested. They've been drilled. And then I think, you might take some things for granted out there, whether it's footwork or just the completion of a play, and it doesn't get done. So we've got to finish the play."
Offensively Lovullo was satisfied with the approach. Although the team hit just .212 on the six-game road trip, they drew 30 walks and struck out 45 times. They did manage to hit .275 with runners in scoring position during the trip (14-for-51), but just .167 with the bases empty.
One player that has struggled is Jake McCarthy. The outfielder is hitless in 22 trips to the plate to start the season, one shy of the franchise record. Lovullo insisted he will stick with his player though.
"We've just got to stand beside him and help him in that space where he needs our assistance, and we'll be there for him. Do I have concern? Yeah, I have concern at all times when players aren't performing. That's our job to coach them up and make sure they're ready to go. But Jake's going to be fine," Lovullo said.
Teammate Alek Thomas has been hitting well to start the season, going 8-for-21, .381 with two doubles and a triple. So far the playing time split between McCarthy and Thomas has been almost exactly equal. This situation will be watched closely in the coming days.