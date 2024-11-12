Ketel Marte Named Finalist for National League MVP
After an incredible 2024 campaign for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte has been named a finalist for the National League MVP award.
Perhaps the most esteemed award in baseball, the MVP has been elusive for the Diamondbacks. No player wearing any iteration of an Arizona uniform has ever taken home the hardware dating back to the club's inauguration in 1998.
Ketel Marte's nomination comes alongside star DH Shohei Ohtani of the L.A. Dodgers, and Shortstop Fransisco Lindor of the New York Mets. Each has a unique case for the award, but there is likely a clear favorite.
Ohtani became the first-ever player to reach a 50 Home Run, 50 Stolen Base campaign in a recovery season from Tommy John Surgery. Lindor had a stellar season, playing Gold Glove-caliber shortstop for the Mets while belting 33 Home Runs at a 138 OPS+.
Marte himself had an astounding season of production, with a .292 batting average and .372 OBP. The biggest news here came in the power department, where he launched an incredible 36 Home Runs. This total led all second basemen and was 4 more than his previous career high.
Along with the MVP Award, Marte was also nominated for the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards at second base. He was edged out of the former award but seems to be a slam dunk for the latter. His Gold Glove nomination seemed especially important as his 8 OAA and 6 Fielding Run-Value have him head and shoulders above other bat first 2B's.
This is Marte's second ranking in the MVP race, with his 2019 season earning him a 5th place finish. This time around he has already guaranteed himself at least a 3rd place spot with a shot at even higher.
The award is not only good on Marte's resume, as his contract has an escalator for MVP finishes. For placing in the top three he will raise his 2025 salary from 16 million to 19 million dollars.
A year ago, Corbin Carroll gave a run at the award but fell short, in part due to a shoulder injury that sidelined him for some time and slowed his production.
Marte faced a similar struggle near the end of 2024 after Phillies Catcher Garrett Stubbs slid into the second baseman's ankle, forcing him to leave the game.
This ankle injury would eventually force Marte to go on the Injured List, and after several recoveries and returns, about a month of his season was lost. This time will certainly be a factor in evaluations of his year, and may well be what costs him a chance at taking home the award.
Regardless of where Marte ends up finishing in the top three of MVP voting, his season will be looked back upon heroically by Diamondbacks fans. His play has placed him on a trajectory to earn a place alongside Randy Johnson, and Luis Gonzales when his retirement comes.
The votes have already been placed, and the final results will be revealed on November 21st.