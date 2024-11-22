Ketel Marte Places Third in National League MVP Voting
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte placed third in National League MVP award voting on Thursday.
As was widely expected, Los Angeles Dodgers DH Ohtani was the unanimous winner, receiving 30 out of 30 first place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America after another exceptional season at the plate.
Marte placed third, behind runner-up Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets. Ultimately, Marte received five second-place votes, 13 third-place votes, nine fourth-place votes, two fifth-place votes and one sixth, all for a total of 229 total points--95 above Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna in fourth.
While Marte placed last out of the three finalists, his season was exceptional for the D-backs. The 31-year-old slashed .292/.372/.562, good for a .932 OPS. He smashed a career-high 36 homers and knocked in 95 RBI, all while playing some of the best defense of his career.
He appeared in his second career All-Star Game, starting and leading off for the National League, and won 2024's National League Second Base Silver Slugger Award, as well as being named to the All-MLB first team.
If not for an ankle injury in August, his accolades might have looked even better. In fact, Marte leads Lindor in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS all by significant margins, with three more homers and four more RBI on the year, despite playing 16 fewer games than the runner-up.
Marte also recorded +10 Defensive Runs Saved to Lindor's +1, as Arizona's second baseman fielded at a .990 clip.
That said, both FanGraphs and Baseball Reference give Lindor the edge in their respective WAR calculations, while Lindor was instrumental in getting New York to the postseason over the D-backs.
Regardless, Marte continues to rack up recognition for his incredible season. To be named a finalist, and voted for amongst the likes of Ohtani and Lindor is an honor in itself.
Certainly, Marte was Arizona's most valuable player, as he led all D-backs players in average WAR (6.5) by nearly three full wins. Marte's 2024 was one to remember.