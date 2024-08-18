Ketel Marte Re-injures his Ankle and is Helped Off the Field
Arizona Diamondbacks All Star second baseman and MVP candidate Ketel Marte re-injured his ankle while pinch hitting in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Marte simply checked on a swing and pushed off on the ankle, but immediately crumbled to the ground grabbing the ankle. As he attempted to stand and walk it was clear immediately that he could put no weight on it. He needed to be helped off the field by the trainer.
Marte first injured the ankle on a play at second base against the Philadelphia Phillies last week on August 10th when Garrett Stubs rolled over his leg on a slide. Marte was removed from that game as well.
He started two days later on August 12th, but tweaked the ankle again while batting and was removed in the second inning. He had an MRI the next day and the team announced he had a mild ankle sprain and was day to day.
After sitting out three games plus an off day Marte made it through Saturday's game as the DH. He was not in the starting lineup Sunday on a planned day off according to Torey Lovullo. Sent up to pinch hit in the ninth inning, he was unable to complete the at bat.
This is a developing story. We will update further once we get updates from the team. It seems like an Injured List stint is almost certainly required at this point however. The D-backs offense has been sputtering through parts of these last several games without Marte. Marte is batting .298 with 30 homers and 81 RBI.