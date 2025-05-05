Is Ketel Marte Ready to Launch? D-backs and Mets Series Preview
The New York Mets visit Chase Field to play the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday to start a three-game series. Last week the D-backs took two of three from the Mets at Citi Field in New York despite being outscored 13-11.
The D-backs salvaged the finale of their three-game series against the Phillies on Sunday, winning 11-9 to avoid the sweep. They return to Chase Field having gone 3-3 on the road trip and owning an 18-16 record. They are one game back of the Phillies in the NL Wild Card chase.
In perhaps a stroke of luck for the D-backs, the Mets were rained out on Saturday and had to play a doubleheader on Sunday in St. Louis. They were swept in a pair of one-run ballgames, 6-5 and 5-4, and had to use seven different relievers. Without an off day, that could come into play over the next three games.
Pitching Matchups
Monday, 6:40 p.m. MST
Griffin Canning RHP: 4-1, 2.61 ERA, 3.25 FIP in 31 IP. Canning threw five shutout innings on April 28 against the Nationals in a 19-5 Mets rout. Signed to a one-year, $4.25 million contract during the offseason, Canning has been one of the best free agent pickups so far.
Ryne Nelson RHP: 1-0, 5.82 ERA, 2.17 FIP in 17 IP. Nelson has been working as the long reliever in the pen, waiting for his chance to start. That opportunity arrived with the news that Corbin Burnes would not be able to able to make this scheduled start due to shoulder inflammation. Nelson has a 20-4 strikeout to walk ratio and has allowed only one homer, but his 16 hits have come at the worst times, as evidenced by his ERA.
Tuesday 6:40 p.m. MST
David Peterson LHP: 2-1, 3.06 ERA, 2.93 FIP in 32.1 IP. Peterson had a strong outing against the D-backs on April 29, throwing five innings of one-run ball on five hits, no walks, and two strikeouts.
Zac Gallen RHP: 2-4, 4.93 ERA, 4.33 FIP in 38.1 IP. Gallen had his second-best start of the year last Thursday afternoon against these Mets, allowing one run in six innings of work. Gallen walked three, but struck out eight and only gave up two hits.
Wednesday 12:40 p.m. MST
Kodai Senga RHP: 3-2, 1.38 ERA, 2.75 FIP in 32.2 IP. The D-backs did a good job of making Senga work on May 1, forcing him out of the game after only four innings with 87 pitches thrown. He only gave up one run, and is pitching marvelously this season, featuring a virtually unhittable forkball.
Merrill Kelly RHP: 3-1, 4.06 ERA, 4.38 FIP in 37.2 IP. On May 2 Kelly was cruising through five innings, having allowed just one run and thrown 60 pitches. Unfortunately an all-too-familiar scene took place on the mound as he had to be removed during warmups prior to the bottom of the sixth due to cramping in his leg.
While Kelly is expected to be ready for this start, it's the second time in three outings he's had to leave due to cramping. This was a recurrence of the same issues that plagued him multiple times in 2024 and is an ever-growing cause for concern.
Offense
Despite a downturn in their offensive output over the last two weeks, the D-backs still rank sixth in MLB and third in the National League in runs scored with 176. Their .761 OPS ranks fourth in MLB, and third in the NL.
But prior to their 11-run outburst on Sunday they had averaged just 13 runs per game while posting a .685 OPS. Just as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno started to heat up, Corbin Carroll and Pavin Smith cooled off.
Superstar second baseman Ketel Marte returned from his hamstring injury over the weekend, but only went 1-for-7 with a walk in eight trips to the plate. He's played in 10 games and has 40 PA so far and is batting .303 with three doubles and one RBI. The D-backs' offense sorely needs him to get going quickly and give the team a boost. He is still looking for his first homer of 2025 after hitting 36 in 2024.
The Mets rank eighth in runs scored with 168 and eighth in OPS with a .751 mark. Considering they play their home games in a very pitcher-friendly ballpark, those are impressive totals for the season. In fact their park adjust OPS+ of 115 is four points higher than the D-backs 111 (100 = league average.). The Yankees lead MLB with 131 OPS+ while the Rockies rank 30th with a 68 OPS+.
Pete Alonso leads the league across the board with a .344/.468/.656 triple slash and also leads the league with 43 hits and 13 doubles. Juan Soto began to heat up in the series finale against the D-backs last week, belting two solo homers. Since then he went 4-for-14, raising his average to .256 and OPS .808.
Bullpens
The Mets' 3.07 reliever ERA ranks eighth in MLB and they rank fourth in strikeout to walk ratio with a 3.11 mark. MLB averages are 3.97 ERA and 2.35 BB/K. Closer Edwin Diaz (4.15 ERA, 7-for-7 in save chances) threw 14 pitches on Sunday, 11 for strikes. Prior to that the last time he pitched in a game was April 26.
The Diamondbacks reliever ERA is 4.50 and ranks 23rd in MLB. Co-closers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez are both on the injured list. Puk was transferred to the 60-day IL due to elbow inflammation and a strained flexor tendon, and is not eligible to come back before June 18. Martinez is on the 15-day IL and is scheduled to begin a throwing program on Monday.
Shelby Miller has been getting the save chances for Arizona, but he gave up two earned runs in the ninth inning Sunday to blow a save. He had recorded a save on May 1, and the two earned runs were the first he had allowed all year. In 14 games he has a 1.23 ERA and 0.818 WHIP along with a 17-4 strikeout to walk ratio.
Middle relief has been an issue for the team however, as they've had a revolving door in that area, with underperforming relievers inflating the bullpen ERA.