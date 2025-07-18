Ketel Marte's Restricted Listed Mystery Explained by Torey Lovullo
During the All-Star Game, Arizona superstar second baseman Ketel Marte's house was burglarized. Fortunately he and his family were not home, but according to initial police reports, it was a "high dollar" situation that involved numerous personal items.
Related Content: Police Investigating Burglary at House Owned by D-backs Star
Prior to Friday Night's game it was revealed by the Diamondbacks that Marte was placed on the restricted list, and infielder Sergio Alcantara was signed and added to the roster to take his place. Manager Torey Lovullo addressed the situation.
"He's dealing with a personal issue. So he asked for some time off, time away, just to get grounded and get himself back to where he can come back here and play and be a force for us. So it's kind of a day-to-day situation" Lovullo said.
Lovullo alluded to the break in at Marte's residence in Scottsdale as a factor in the enigmatic second baseman's state of mind. "We all know what he's dealing with. It's been unfortunate. And as I said yesterday, there are some savages out there that just don't respect people's privacy. And where he's at right now."
Lovullo and Marte have developed a close relationship over the years, and the manager is in tune with his player's emotions.
"I think he retreats a little bit when he gets upset, and I respect that space, and I'm going to give him that space. But he just needs a couple personal days right now"
Lovullo was asked if he was disappointed that Marte is not here as the team fights for it's playoff life.
"He's a great baseball player, and when he's in the lineup, he can impact the game in a bunch of different ways, but I'm very respectful of the position he's in right now. I would love it if he was here, but he's not, and we just have to deal with the circumstances" Lovullo said.
It's been an up and down rollercoaster emotionally for Marte this year. Last month he dealt with a fan heckling him over his deceased mother. That fan was banned by the White Sox and MLB.
Marte missed a month of the season in April due to a hamstring injury. He's still performed at a very high level, and went into the All-Star break batting .290 with 19 homers and a .961 OPS in 68 games played.
Voted the starter for the National League at second base by the fans, Marte hit a two-run double in the first inning batting from the third spot in the order.
The Diamondbacks lineup without Marte is far less dynamic, and the team will be handicapped in their efforts to stave off a free agent selloff prior to the July 31 trade deadline. Marte was signed to a six year, $115 million contract extension on April 2 that takes him through the 2031 season with the club.