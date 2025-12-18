D-backs Insider Explains Why Ketel Marte Trade Rumors May End Soon

For the entirety of this offseason so far, Arizona Diamondbacks fans have been stuck in the midst of swirling rumors surrounding All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte. As of this writing, that's all that has happened — rumors.

But according to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, the rumors of a potential Marte trade may be about to wind down.

Why Ketel Marte Rumors May be Winding Down

Gambadoro reported that no deal is on the immediate horizon, and that Arizona has yet to receive an offer that would be satisfactory in order to move the three-time All-Star.

Here's what Gambadoro wrote in a post on X/Twitter about the situation:

"Nothing is imminent on the Ketel Marte trade front, but this is going to end and soon. I do not see this dragging out much further. It's pretty simple- if the Dbacks get an acceptable trade offer worthy of moving a superstar player, which as of now they have not, then we will likely see a trade. And if they don't, I would except them to shut it down and move on to other areas of concern and Marte will remain a Diamondback."

This is not inconsistent with the messaging put forward by GM Mike Hazen — messaging that has been reported time and time again by numerous local and national outlets. Simply put, the D-backs are not going to part with Marte just for the sake of getting rid of him.

Marte is going to have to command a supreme return, or Arizona has no reason to send one of their best-ever players out of town.

There are still rumors circling, of course. It was recently reported that the D-backs have significant interest in third baseman Alex Bregman, which logically led to speculation that Arizona might trade Marte to the Red Sox to free up salary to do so while bringing back a pitching-heavy haul.

But if the D-backs are going to trade Marte, it would have to be for what has been described as a "superstar-level" haul. Marte is a superstar, and aging has not seemed to claim any of his production or skill. He's also on an extremely team-friendly contract.

What exactly GM Mike Hazen and co. are looking for is not entirely certain. Likely, they want pitching still. But the recent reunion with Merrill Kelly and the signing of Michael Soroka has, in theory, solidified the starting rotation, for the time being.

But D-backs fans are hoping for this to end soon, understandably so. It seems likely Marte could stick around in Arizona, unless there's an offer that simply cannot be refused.

