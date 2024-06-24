Ketel Marte Takes Lead at Second Base in All-Star Voting
The Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans have been enjoying the play of Ketel Marte this season. He's been by far the best second baseman in MLB, let alone the National League. At the last All-Star Voting update, Marte had ranked second behind Luis Arraez.
Now, after the most recent update, he leads Luis Arraez by over 50 thousand votes. But, there's still three days left to vote. That means that the job is not finished for D-backs fans, Ketel Marte supporters, and believers that the All-Star Game starters should be the best players, not the most popular.
Click here to vote for Ketel Marte. Marte is 3rd in oWAR, 1st in dWAR, and 1st in bWar among all NL players. He has impressed defensively with standout plays and showcased what an offensive threat he can be when healthy. He's set for a top-five finish at this point in the MVP race.
On the season, Marte is batting .277 with an .835 OPS. He has 82 hits, 15 homers, 43 RBI, three stolen bases, and 28 walks against just 64 strikeouts in 75 games.
Over his last 15 games, Marte has hit .273/.344/.473 with 10 runs, 15 hits, three homers, 11 RBI, seven walks, and 13 strikeouts.
As for his competition, San Diego Padres 1st and 2nd baseman Luis Arraez continues to pile up the singles but has yet to do much damage besides that. Over 78 games, Arraez is hitting .315/.350/.385/.735 with 104 hits, but only 15 doubles, one triple, and two homers to go with just 22 RBI. That means he has hit 86 singles, a great stat but not game-changing play like Marte.
Plus, Arraez has been in a slump over his last 15 games. Over that span, he's hitting just .227/.239/.303.
On June 27th, the first phase of voting will end. The top two vote-getters at second base will compete once again. It will be up to Arizona Diamondbacks fans to vote Ketel Marte back into the All-Star and get him the start at second base for the first time since 2019.