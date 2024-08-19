Ketel Marte to Injured List, Pavin Smith Called up from Reno
Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte has been placed on 10-day Injured List with an ankle injury. Marte has been been battling the injury since August 10th after getting his leg rolled on by Garrett Stubbs.
The initial diagnosis the first night was a right ankle contusion. A few days later Marte had an MRI and the diagnosis changed to a "mild ankle sprain." The injury looked anything but mild however when Marte crumpled to the ground in agony while trying to check in a pinch-hit at-bat in Sunday's game.
A timeline for Marte's return is unknown as of this writing.
The corresponding move for Arizona was to recall Pavin Smith from Triple-A Reno. Smith will give coverage at first base behind Josh Bell, and as a left-handed bat to pinch-hit off the bench.
Recently Kevin Newman has been used as a late inning defensive replacement at first base. But he's going to be busy playing a lot of second base and shortstop in the coming days. Blaze Alexander was already called up from Reno last week to provide coverage on the infield.
While all of these role players have performed admirably at times during the season, there is no replacing Marte. He is the heartbeat and engine of the team. Marte is batting .298 with 30 homers, 81 RBI and +12 defensive runs saved.
The Diamondbacks are also missing Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker (Oblique) and Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno (left abductor strain). They only recently saw the returns of starting pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly, who both missed four months with shoulder strains.
While the Diamondbacks have been able to thrive in the standings to hold the second wild card position with a 69-55 record, this latest blow threatens to be the worst yet. Josh Bell and Adrian Del Castillo have filled in admirably for Walker and Moreno so far, but Marte's production will be almost impossible to replace from any one player.
