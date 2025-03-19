Torey Lovullo Reveals Why Diamondbacks Optioned Jameson, Lawlar
On Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks made five roster moves, optioning three players to Triple-A Reno and sending two more down to minor league camp.
Among those moves came a pair that, while not entirely surprising, may come as a disappointment to fans. Right-hander Drey Jameson and infielder Jordan Lawlar were among those optioned to Triple-A.
Ahead of Wednesday's Cactus League matchup with the Colorado Rockies, Diamondbacks' manager Torey Lovullo discussed the decisions, and gave an explanation as to why Jameson and Lawlar were sent down.
The skipper described the process as "a couple of really tough conversations."
"And they should be," he continued. "Because these players deserve the explanation that we're going to give them, and we don't want to rush through that. ... Drey was a very thorough conversation."
RHP Drey Jameson
Fireballing righty Drey Jameson was pitching in his first game action since undergoing Tommy John Surgery and missing all of 2024.
He looked to be pitching well, allowing just one earned run in 5.2 innings. His velocity had surpassed 100 MPH on multiple occasions.
But Lovullo said there was more to the decision to keep him in Reno for the time being. First and foremost, Jameson needs to remain healthy, and his bullpen role would have depended on his durability this season.
"He's throwing 100 miles an hour, and he's able to spin the ball, and he's got a great changeup, but where he's at presently, he couldn't go back-to-back, or he couldn't go two innings, and multiples, or an up-down.
"We need him to be able to do that, and he's getting very close. So we just explained to him that in player development, he's going to be able to check those boxes, and once he checks them, it's going to be performance-based, come back, and hopefully help us win some baseball games. But it's hard for a player to understand that," Lovullo said.
Lovullo said that Jameson needed "a little bit more time" to be able to have the physical capability of providing length or back-to-back appearances.
The manager did insist that Jameson was bouncing back admirably from his injury, but said that the information he received from the medical staff suggested Jameson wasn't ready for those opportunities just yet.
"I'm sure he would have stood here and said to us that he felt great the next day, and he could have gone out there and thrown 100-mile-an-hour fireballs again. But I think we were putting him in danger if we asked him to do that.
"And the reality of the baseball season, that part of the bullpen that he'd probably be stepping into would require him to throw multiple innings. ... So he agreed. I don't think he saw it as clearly as we did, but he agreed, and he said he'll be back, and I know he will," Lovullo said.
INF Jordan Lawlar
This move should not come as a shock to frequent readers of this site. Back in November General Manager Mike Hazen telegraphed their intent with regards to Lawlar's starting point in 2025, all but saying outright he needed more development time in Triple-A Reno.
That said the D-backs' top prospect had been hitting well this spring. He was slashing .294/.368/.529 with three doubles, a triple and a long homer over the course of 38 plate appearances.
His defense was also generally solid. But, as has been the sentiment of GM Mike Hazen and Lovullo, Lawlar truly needs everyday playing time, and they appear unwilling to force him into him a limited platoon role.
"We send him out, and he wants to play at the big league level, and he wants to help us win baseball games right now, and we explain to him it two or three times a week. It just doesn't make sense for his development to be stopped to help us win games here right now," Lovullo said.
"Sometimes it makes sense, sometimes it doesn't, but he's too good of a player to not play every day. So when his time comes here, he's going to find his way here and stay here forever."
Lovullo said that the decision is partially due to the logjam of infielders on the D-backs' roster. Eugenio Suárez, Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte are players that won't share much of their playing time barring an injury.
"You have Geno Suarez, who's going to play every day, Geraldo Perdomo, and Ketel Marte. Those are three of the positions that Jordan could play. Getting him one-to-two days a week in that space, right now, at this point in time, doesn't make sense for any of us," Lovullo said.
The manager said that while Lawlar is progressing, there are some aspects of his defensive consistency that could stand to develop more, especially out at third base.
"I explained it to him like shooting a free throw. I want somebody to stand on the free throw line and make a free throw at the most critical time of the game, and he's close to it. He's very, very close to it.
"He's getting closer, and one day he's going to be here and we're not going to be able to have that conversation with him because he's going to be a really good player. He's 22 years old, and he's developing, and he's developing quickly, and we feel strongly that that will get to the point where he can come up here and make plays every single time," Lovullo said.
Lovullo emphasized that Lawlar would be "strongly considered" to fill any role across third base, shortstop and second in the event of an injury, but that he spent the majority of his time working at third base and shortstop in order to "fast track" his development at third. Up until this Cactus League, the 22-year-old hadn't taken reps at third. Second base is less of a concern for Lovullo.
"I feel very comfortable with his ability to move to second base and learn that quickly, so we feel like he's in a really good spot.
"He's got a lot of different moving parts for each position that he understands now. It's just time to harness it," Lovullo said.