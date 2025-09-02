Worst-Case Scenario Confirmed for Diamondbacks' Injured Outfielder
On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks confirmed worst-case scenario for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
The veteran outfielder has been placed on the 10-day IL with a right ACL tear. Gurriel will be out the rest of 2025, and likely most of 2026.
In addition, the Diamondbacks have optioned right-handed reliever Juan Burgos to Triple-A. Arizona has recalled righty reliever Taylor Rashi and infielder Connor Kaiser from Reno to replace Gurriel and Burgos on the active roster.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Out With Torn ACL
Gurriel went down in the sixth inning of Monday night's game after a non-contact play.
As he and new center fielder Blaze Alexander converged on a ball hit to the left-center field gap, Gurriel made an awkward plant with his right leg and collapsed in a heap, grabbing his right knee.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Outfielder Carted Off With Concerning Injury
Gurriel had to be carted off the field, appearing to be in immense pain and distress. Manager Torey Lovullo initially called it "right knee discomfort," but the initial tests were not promising.
After Gurriel underwent imaging Tuesday, the worst-case scenario was confirmed. The Diamondbacks will now be without their everyday left fielder for the remainder of the year.
Depending on the individual severity, a torn ACL can take up to a full calendar year to recover from. Gurriel was playing on the final year of his contract, with a player option available for 2026.
It's quite possible he's played his last inning as a member of the Diamondbacks. Such is the cruelty of the game.
Gurriel had been in the midst of a hot stretch, recording 32 RBI in an excellent month of August. He had stepped into the cleanup-hitting role with plenty of success, and was playing excellent left field defense as well.
The D-backs' outfielders are down to Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy and Jorge Barrosa, with Alexander capable of playing the super utility role if needed.
Arizona Diamondbacks Option Burgos, Call Up Two Players
Burgos was hit by a comebacker — leading to two runs scoring — and replaced by Jalen Beeks in the top of the 10th inning Monday.
Part of the return in the Eugenio Suárez trade with Seattle, Burgos had been struggling, allowing a run in each of his previous three outings to balloon his ERA to 6.08.
Rashi was sent back to Reno for rest-related reasons after a heroic three-inning save on his MLB debut.
Kaiser will return for his second stint in the majors as a utility infielder this year. He recorded his first MLB hit in his first stint with Arizona in early August.