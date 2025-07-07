Padres Star Almost Became a Diamondback at the 2018 Trade Deadline
The MLB trade deadline can offer a team the opportunity to change it's fortunes in a myriad of ways. For the buyers it's a chance to plug a hole or fortify a team that appears headed to the Postseason, affording the chance at Glory. For sellers it's a window in which a team can reset, and stock up on players for a future run.
The near trades that don't get made are not often publicized, but when that information does come out, it's interesting to contemplate the "might have beens". Such is the case in 2018 for the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to a story by ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
They D-backs very nearly acquired then Baltimore Orioles star, and now current San Diego Padres cornerstone Manny Machado at the trade deadline.
Arizona was having a good, but up and down season in 2018. They got off to a hot start, going 20-8 through the end of April. But a horrific, franchise worst batting slump took over in May, sending the team to an 8-19 record. They recovered in June by going 19-9 however, to enter July with a 47-36 record, 3.5 games in front in the NL West.
Arizona got to that spot thanks to a terrific pitching staff. But the offense was under performing with a team .227 batting average and scoring just 4.3 runs per game. No where was the offensive need for an upgrade more obvious than at third base. Jake Lamb got hurt early in the year and when he came back could not regain his form.
Machado was a pending free agent in his walk year, and was the hottest commodity among trade targets heading into that year's deadline. According to Rogers, who interviewed General Manager Mike Hazen, the D-backs almost pulled the trigger on a deal that would have landed the superstar.
""We tried to get Manny Machado from the Orioles in 2018 and Jazz Chisholm would have been in that trade," Hazen told Rogers. "We didn't trade Jazz there but that got us Zac Gallen in 2019. We don't get Gallen if we make that trade for Machado, so you never know."
Machado ended up going to the Dodgers on July 18 that year. He played shortstop and third base and batted .273 with 13 homers and 43 RBI. He was worth 2.6 WAR. He helped the Dodgers overcome the Diamondbacks down the stretch as they won the division title, and made it all the way to the World Series.
Hazen was able to acquire an upgrade at third base however. He trade young fireballer Jhoan Duran for Eduardo Escobar. The effervescent Venezuelan hit .268 with eight homers and 21 RBI and soon became a fan favorite with his style of play. The D-backs missed the playoffs however after another offensive slump took over.
Of course ultimately getting Gallen worked out terrificaly for the Diamondbacks. While he's not have a good year in 2025, the trade was still a smashing success. During his tenure with Arizona Gallen has produced 18.4 WAR, going 58-43 with a 3.57 ERA in 154 games. He finished in the top five in the Cy Young voting in 2022 and 2023, and helped the team get to the 2023 World Series.
Chisholm has been a good, above average player, but not a star. He's hit .249 with a .767 OPS, or 108 OPS+, and produced 10.5 WAR in six seasons. He's also been somewhat injury prone, appearing in just 508 games.
In a somewhat significant footnote, the oft bullpen challenged Diamondbacks have had to look on as Duran has gone on to become one of the premeir relievers in the game, posting a 2.40 ERA and recording 71 saves over the last four years.