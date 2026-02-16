Merrill Kelly Gave Up Longer Offer to Return to Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly had made it clear before being traded to the Texas Rangers in late July that he would always be open to coming back to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It turns out he was more than just open to it. He was willing to forgo a bigger offer from the San Diego Padres to come back.

Merrill Kelly Declined 3-Year Offer from Padres to Return to Arizona

During his press conference on Sunday to discuss his being named the opening day starter, the conversation turned to his free agency process. First and foremost, the Desert Mountain High School and Arizona State Alumni reiterated how often he's voiced the importance to him and his family to be here in Arizona.

"I think I've voiced that throughout my career here. You know, that was kind of a big theme before I got traded and after I got traded. I've always been pretty outspoken on the fact that I enjoy being here," Kelly said.

Asked what his attitude was towards free agency and gauging his market, he said that while coming back to Arizona was a priority, he and his agent made clear to General Manager Mike Hazen that a "hometown discount" was not on the table.

"I owed it to myself and I owed it to my family, I think, to explore every avenue the same and treat free agency for what it was. But I think everyone knew at the end of the day that our heart was here and this was team number one for sure," Kelly said.

Asked if he didn't have to leave any dollars or year on the table to come back to Arizona however, Kelly gave a surprising answer.

"I guess with the offers I did get, I guess technically I did [leave money or years on the table]. You could say it that way. San Diego had a pretty good offer on the table for a three-year guarantee."

Ultimately, it came down to family and playing for an organization he loves.

"I like being here. I take pride in being a D-back for as long as I can and hopefully can spend the rest of my career here.

"I think as I've gotten older, obviously the family aspect comes into play making that decision. I think if it were just me and my wife, those decisions and those variables that go into those decisions change a little bit. But when you start adding the family aspect and the kids into it, it changes the dynamic. I think after we looked at all the options and all those variables, it made more sense to come back here," Kelly said.

Kelly has pitched all but 10 of his 172 career starts in the major leagues for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays, he went to South Korea for four years before signing a free agent contract with the D-backs.

A subsequent contract extension allowed for Kelly to spend seven years in Arizona prior to the trade to Texas. Kelly ranks fourth in franchise history in games started, innings pitched, and wins. He also ranks fifth in baseball-reference WAR and eighth among franchise starting pitchers in ERA.

His new contract guarantees to take him through 2027, and there is vesting option based on innings pitched for 2028, which would be his age 39 season. It's a good bet Kelly will finish his career as an Arizona Diamondback.

