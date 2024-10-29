MLB and Diamondbacks Key Offseason Dates for 2024-25
The Major League offseason officially kicks off the day after the World Series ends. That could be as early as Wednesday, October 30 if the Dodgers complete the sweep of the Yankees. In the improbable event that the Yankees stretch the series to seven games through Saturday, then the offseason would kick off no later than Sunday, November 3.
One Day After World Series and the "Quiet Period"
Free agency begins at 9:00 a.m. EST, the day immediately following the World Series. Eligible players, including those with six or more years of service time, are now free agents. However, known as the “quiet period,” they may only sign with their current ball clubs. After five days, free agents may then begin negotiations and sign with any team.
Diamondbacks players who will be free agents include Christian Walker, Josh Bell, Paul Sewald, and Kevin Newman.
The Trade Market is officially open one day after the conclusion of the World Series.
Day 5, Options, Qualifying Offer, and Opt Out Decisions deadline
There are three types of options, Player Option, Club Option, and Mutual Option. Regardless of who is making the decisions, it must come by the end of Day 5 after the conclusion of the World Series.
There is only one D-backs player with a player option, Jordan Montgomery. The Diamondbacks hold club options on Merrill Kelly and Eugenio Suarez. Mutual Options exist on Joc Pederson, Randal Grichuk, and Scott McGough. You can read a detailed breakdown of the D-backs Options decisions at the link below.
Related Content: Arizona Diamondbacks Free Agents and Option Decisions
Qualifying Offer: Teams must decide whether to make a Qualifying Offer to any of their free agents no later than within five days after the end of the World Series. The only one among the D-backs free agents expected receive a QO is Christian Walker.
If Walker accepts that offer, he will be with the Diamondbacks for one more year, at a salary of approximately $21 million. If he rejects the offer then he immediately becomes a free agent and the Diamondbacks would receive draft compensation. You can read more about Walker's free agency and how Qualifying Offers work at the link below
Related Content: Will Christian Walker Stay with the Diamondbacks?
The end of the quiet period is also the deadline for players with opt-outs in their contract to exercise that option. There are no D-backs with opt-out clauses this season.
Teams must also reinstate all players on the 60-day Injured List by the end of the quiet period. For the Diamondbacks, that includes Drey Jameson, Kyle Nelson, and Bryce Jarvis.
November 5-7:
The General Manager's meetings will be held at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country in Texas.
November 19:
Deadline for a player to either accept or reject a qualifying offer. This is also the deadline to add a player to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.
November 22: Tender Deadline
This is the deadline for teams to offer a contract to unsigned players, whether pre-arbitration or arbitration eligible. A "non-tendered" player becomes a free agent. You'll most likely see this arise in the case of players expected to get a significant raise via arbitration, despite perhaps coming off a down year.
December 9-11 Winter Meetings in Dallas, Texas
The Winter Meetings are the marquee offseason event for MLB. In addition to meetings between teams, players and free agents, there are numerous media events, Hall of Fame Announcements, and trade shows.
The transaction calendar includes the MLB Draft Lottery on December 10 and the Rule 5 Draft on December 11.
December 15: This date marks the end of the international signing period from the previous season.
January 10: Teams and arbitration eligible players that have not yet reached agreement exchange arbitration figures. A hearing is then scheduled, typically for sometime in February. Teams and players may reach agreement right up to the start of the hearing.
January 15: The new International Signing Period begins.
February 21: Spring Training Games Begin
Cactus League games for the Diamondbacks will start on February 21 and run through March 23. Official report dates have not yet been announced, but typically camp opens for all players by February 14.