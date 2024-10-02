Will Christian Walker Stay with the Diamondbacks?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have the luxury of a core of players who are likely to be able to return to the club in the 2025 season. But for other veteran members, 2024's end is their chance to collect a bigger paycheck.
One such player is first baseman Christian Walker. Walker put forward a solid overall season, continuing his Gold Glove-caliber defense, while hitting to a .251/.335/.468 slash, good for a .803 OPS and 26 home runs.
Of course, his season was a bit shortened, as he suffered an oblique injury, which kept him out for just over a month. His return was somewhat lackluster, as he looked to be regaining his timing throughout September.
It was the first time since 2021 that Walker had spent any time on the IL. Throughout his eight-year tenure with Arizona, he's been a paragon of consistency and durability.
Walker earned $10.9 million in 2024, in his final year of arbitration. Now, he'll enter his age-34 season a free agent, and could be looking to collect a strong payday.
Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers caught up with Walker on Monday, following the D-backs' elimination from postseason contention. Walker addressed his free agency situation with a mature ambiguity.
“That’s something that you think about constantly, [leaving the D-backs' organization]. Even the last few weeks, just trying to channel every moment. The good stuff, the bad stuff, no matter how frustrated you are you look around and you think ‘you know, a lot of my best friends are in this clubhouse,’" Walker reflected.
"A lot of unknown still, uncertainty. There’s obviously a good chance I end back here, but still some unknown.”
He said he plans on taking it "one day at a time," throughout the rocky process of negotiating a new contract, or finding a potential new team.
“There’s a process, and I’ve never been through it before, so listening to the people around me that I know I can trust their advice," said Walker, "but also, just see how it comes. Like I said, a lot of unknowns, and it’s truly that, just not sure what the next few weeks or few months hold, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity…”
General Manager Mike Hazen declined to discuss the specifics of Walker's--or anyone else's--free agency situation, but still laid praise on his first baseman's name.
“We have a long history with Christian Walker… the amount of pride that we have in what he has accomplished and made himself into as a player is something that I’m extremely proud of,” Hazen said
“The defensive player he’s become, he’s the best defensive first baseman in baseball by a long shot. He’s earned all that, that wasn’t the case six or seven years ago… He deserves everything that’s coming his way."
He emphasized that Walker, and all other impending D-backs free agents are "in as good a spot as possible," with regards to their contract year output. While he wouldn't give an indication as to where the conversations are at, he did note that he had spoken to Walker and his other free agents, and would remain in dialogue with them.
"We’ve met with all of them, I’ve said the same thing to them, I’m happy for them... We’re going to stay engaged with all the guys we have, I’ve said this all the time, you never know where free agency’s going to go," Hazen said.
Organizationally, it seems likely that the D-backs will put in at least a modicum of effort to keep such a highly-regarded veteran player in Arizona.
But what exactly does that look like?
What's Next?
With Walker in line to elect free agency, the D-backs have the option to extend him a Qualifying Offer.
Per MLB.com, a Qualifying Offer is a one-year deal, worth "the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players," so long as the player has not previously received a QO, and has been with the club for the full season.
In 2023-2024, a QO was worth $20.325 million. But for the upcoming 2024-2025 range, it's projected to sit around $21.2 million.
Walker can then accept the Qualifying Offer, and play out said one-year deal with the D-backs, or he can decline it, electing free agency. However, if a player declines their QO, the club he leaves is eligible to receive a competitive balance draft pick, courtesy of the team who does eventually sign the player.
This makes it a bit harder for players who decline the offer to reach their desired salaries, as it incurs a cost on the team looking to sign them.
It's not unlikely that the D-backs do, in fact, offer Walker a QO, and it's not entirely out of the question that he could accept it. But if the D-backs aren't looking to spend what Walker is seeking, he could see a big offer from a number of first base-needy teams.
The New York Yankees have deep pockets, and could be looking to upgrade Anthony Rizzo to a more defensive model.
Their counterpart, the Mets, are staring down a similar situation, with the 29-year-old Pete Alonso also being a free agent. If Alonso does leave, Walker (who is four years older), could actually be a cheaper option for New York.
With Walker being an east coast guy, a New York partnership could be on the horizon, if all the chips fall in place. But a pair of AL West teams in the Astros and Mariners are also looking for a franchise first baseman.
Neither of these teams has seen much consistency of production or defense from their first base platoons. While the Astros might be a more marketable team with deeper pockets, don't count out Seattle, if GM Jerry Dipoto is looking to spend.
Another potential landing spot is St. Louis. Somewhat ironically perhaps, Paul Goldschmidt is a free agent as well. He's coming off a down, and will be 37 next season. If the Cardinals don't re-sign him, Walker could potentially be Goldschmidt's successor for the second time in his career.
Of course, organizationally, it's all but confirmed that the D-backs would prefer to return their franchise first baseman. Though managing partner Ken Kendrick wouldn't confirm details about the 2025 payroll, it seems likely that the D-backs will look to at least somewhat maintain, if not exceed their 2024 number.
Certainly, manager Torey Lovullo would love to see Walker stay in Arizona.
“I’ve watched him evolve, he was an up-down guy," Lovullo told reporters on Tuesday. "He is a great story of perseverance, and understanding who he is, with constant self-evaluation, and just getting better and blocking out [the] noise.
“I appreciate the way he was built… but the way he came out the other side, and had the type of years that he’s had on both sides of the ball is remarkable... I love Christian Walker because of the person and the human being, he just happens to be a really good baseball player,” Lovullo continued.
But Walker is 33 years old, in a position where aging players tend to drop off quickly. It's possible, if Walker is seeking a major, multi-year deal, that Arizona passes in favor of a cheaper alternative.
Regardless, it will be difficult to replicate a fraction of the player Walker truly is, but such is the business of baseball. For now, Walker's future in the desert--or elsewhere--remains speculation.