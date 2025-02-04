Most Saves in a Season from Diamondbacks Closers in History
With the Arizona Diamondbacks on the hunt for a closer in free agency or the trade market, it's a good time to review some of the best seasons in D-backs history from a saves perspective. After all, that's the number one job of a closer, lock down as many saves as possible.
There are many factors that go into allowing a closer to record a high number of saves. The offense must score enough to be in the lead, the pitching staff has to have limited runs to a low number, and the difference in runs must be three or less.
Good teams often see their closers put up high save totals because they are winning the game in all facets and the more wins one has, the likelier it is for more save opportunities to arise, as not every game can result in a blowout win.
Top 10 Single-Season Recorded Saves in D-backs History
No. 10 - 2003 Matt Mantei - 29
In what easily Mantei's best season as a ballplayer, he pitched in 50 games and put up a 2.62 ERA over 55 innings. He had a FIP of 3.07 and struck out 68 while walking just 18. His WAR was 2.1 as it was a truly impressive season for the 29-year-old who would be out of MLB just two seasons later.
No. 8 - tied - 2015 Brad Ziegler - 30
One of the greatest relievers in club history, Ziegler got his shot as a closer and didn't waste time. Given the reins as a full-time closer, he recorded a 1.85 ERA over 66 games with a FIP of 3.44.
Over 68 innings, he had 36 strikeouts, 17 walks, and just 48 hits. The sidewinder put up 2.1 WAR in one of his best seasons as a pro.
No. 8 - tied - 1998 Gregg Olson - 30
Olson was the team's first full-time closer in the rookie season of the franchise. He pitched 68.2 innings over 64 games with a 3.01 ERA and 3.43 FIP. He went 3-4 with 25 walks and 55 strikeouts. He'd spend one more season with Arizona but would lose the closer's job mid-season.
No. 5 - tied - 2014 Addison Reed - 32
In Reed's first season with the team, Reed struggled but locked the majority of games down though it was with an elevated ERA. He pitched 59.1 innings over 62 games and finished 55 of them. He walked just 15, struck out 69, and had a 4.25 ERA, and 4.03 FIP, but he put up -0.5 WAR and went 1-7. He would be traded the next season.
No.5 - tied - 2018 Brad Boxberger - 32
The man with emojis on his jersey, he struggled during his lone season with Arizona but still put up 32 saves. With -0.8 WAR, he recorded 71 strikeouts, 32 walks, and allowed 44 hits over just 53.1 innings and 60 games. He had a 4.39 ERA, 4.55 FIP, and eight blown saves.
No. 5 - tied - 2012 J.J. Putz - 32
One of the all-time great relievers in D-backs history, Putz had his second-best season in the desert in 2012.
Despite going 1-5, he had 1.1 WAR, a 2.82 ERA, and 2.38 FIP in 54.1 innings, 57 games, and 52 games finished. Putz struck out 65 batters and walked only 11 in a dominant season for Arizona.
No. 4 - 2002 Byung-Hyun Kim - 36
Fresh off winning the World Series, Kim had the best season as a reliever up to that date for the Diamondbacks.
He made the All-Star team with a 2.04 ERA, 2.69 FIP, and 4.0 WAR in what could be considered the best relief season in team history.
Over 84 innings, Kim walked just 26 while striking out 92 and going 8-3 over 72 games.
No. 3 - 2017 Fernando Rodney - 39
Rodney unleashed a flurry of arrows into the sky in 2017 as the closer for the Wild Card game-winning D-backs. He put up 0.3 WAR with a 4.23 ERA, 65 strikeouts, and 26 walks, but a low 3.03 FIP over 55.1 innings and 61 games.
He finished 53 games, and went 5-4, becoming a fan favorite and forever a memorable player in team history.
No. 2 - 2011 J.J. Putz - 45
The last time the D-backs won the NL West, Putz led the way in saves. He put up 1.7 WAR as he pitched 58 innings and struck out 61 with just 12 walks.
His ERA was 2.17 while his FIP was equally great at 2.54 over 60 games. He went 2-2 but struggled in the playoffs.
No. 1 - 2007 Jose Valverde - 47
Valverde led the league in saves in his final season as a Diamondbacks. He led the bullpen to the NLCS with 78 strikeouts, 26 walks, and 46 hits allowed over 64.1 innings and 65 games.
He finished 59 of them and had a 2.66 ERA, 3.58 FIP, and went 1-4. He put up 2.2 WAR, most in his career. Papa Grande, as he was known, was an All-Star, sixth place finisher in Cy Young voting, and placed 14th in MVP voting.