"Today's a New Day" Says D-backs Manager Lovullo
As the Arizona Diamondbacks prepare to take on the San Diego Padres in Petco Park Monday night, there is a sense of urgency, but also calm on the part of Manager Torey Lovullo.
Speaking before the game to the Arizona media contingent he acknowledged the situation the team is in, but at the same time he was clear there is no panic.
Arizona Diamondbacks Still Have Time to Turn Things Around
"We've got to take care of today. Today's a new day," said Lovullo. "We had a tough homestand. There's no doubt about that. It was frustrating on a lot of different levels. There were some very identifiable easy teaching moments that we took advantage of."
Lovullo has not wavered in his belief in his team and their ability to get back in the race.
"This is a really important seven-game stretch. We've been taking on a lot of injuries. It's part of the game, and the guys that are here, I feel very good about."
"I think there's time to do it [get back in the race]. I expressed that to the guys recently that we have time. It's not the final month of the season, but time is important. It doesn't matter where you are in the season. We've got to start playing good baseball. As long as we do that, I will say yes, we can still turn this around," Lovullo said.
Corbin Carroll and Josh Naylor are Banged up but Grinding Through
Corbin Carroll has played two games since comng off the injured list with a fractured wrist. He's 0-for-9 with five strikeouts. Josh Naylor has battled a stiff neck and shoulder issues for the last couple of weeks, but is playing through them now after missing some games.
"Corbin has been coming out of his return progression very well. Josh Naylor, to be honest with you, is grinding through a lot of bumps and bruises. You guys are well aware of that. But he continues to want to go out there and perform and help his team win baseball games."
"They're showing that they're committed and that they're going to do all that they can to help us win baseball games. You take that on personally by just being yourself. Those guys really have that in their DNA. And then you watch that, and it becomes a really inspiring situation that these guys are laying down for one another," Lovullo said.
Zac Gallen is Being Caught by James McCann Again
Gallen and McCann have been working well together, and McCann is behind the plate for Gallen again. Lovullo indicated that's not likely to change in the near future.
"I want to stick with that. Everybody saw that, and I'm sure that the question is this something that's going to be arranged? Are you going to stay with it? I will while it's working."
Arizona Diamondbacks Outfield Alignment
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is in the DH spot, but he'll still primarily play outfield. He has five outfielders on the roster now including Grichuk, Carroll, Alek Thomas, and Jake McCarthy.
Said Lovullo of the situation, "I'll mix and match the best way I can, just try and give guys a half a day off. Is it really a day off when you're DHing? Probably not."
Pavin Smith and Ryan Thompson Injuries
Lovullo is hopeful the injury list stints for Thompson and Smith won't be too long, but it's going to last weeks, and go beyond the All-Star break at the very least.
"Pavin, we're still finding out some of the details on the extent of the injury. So I don't know exactly the timing of their return to play progression. I'm going to remain as optimistic as possible.
"It's going to be weeks. It has to be, right? But I think sometime after the break we'll get a really good snapshot as to how they're doing and what their progression is," Lovullo said.
Tristin English Planned Usage
Tristin English was called up to replace Smith on the roster. He is a right-handed batter however, so things will be diferent than when the left-handed Smith was in the lineup.
Said Lovullo about his plans for English, "Against lefties for sure, whether it's DH or first base is yet to be determined. And I'm excited for him. I sat him down in here and just told him to be himself. He can hit. He's a really good baseball player and it's a great opportunity for him."
Ketel Marte Scratched from Lineup
Ketel Marte was a late scratch from Monday's lineup. The manager did not comment on this, as it occurred after his media availability.