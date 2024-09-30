New York Mets Clinch, Chris Sale Scratched for Game Two
The Arizona Diamondbacks' playoff hopes rest upon the New York Mets after they won game one of their doubleheader on Monday afternoon by a score of 8-7 against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets will have to win game two for Arizona to make the playoffs.
Spencer Schwellenbach of the Atlanta Braves pitched a terrific game and dominated the Mets' lineup over 7+ innings as he allowed just four hits and no walks to go with five strikeouts. The run he allowed came in via an inherited runner in the 8th inning.
He made numerous highlight defensive plays himself as he tried to ensure the Braves bullpen stay rested for Game two. Schwellenbach has pitched 21 innings against the Mets and has allowed just two runs against them.
Tyler Megill had the strikeout pitch with eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings despite allowing two homers and three runs. He gave up eight hits and walked two batters but managed to work around the trouble on the bases to keep the deficit to just three runs.
That was sorely needed as the Mets came back from down three runs in the 8th inning to score six runs while needing just one out. The Braves went through four different pitchers before the Mets recorded their second out.
Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run moon shot 405 feet to the Chop House in right field to put the Mets up 6-3. The Mets had five straight hits to lead off the 8th inning.
However, the demons for the Mets in Atlanta came back to haunt them in the bottom of the 8th inning as the Braves scored four runs off of Phil Maton and Edwin Diaz, a top Mets reliever and the Mets' closer with Ozzie Albies delivering the crucial blow.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Albies unleashed a line drive to the left field wall that allowed him to double and score all three runners to put Atlanta up 7-6. It was his second major hit as he hit a two run homer earlier in the game.
However, the game was not over. Francisco Lindor unleashed a two-run homer in the top of the 9th inning to put the Mets back up 8-7 after Starling Marte singled with one out.
The Braves got one on in the 9th inning but Diaz, after struggling in the 8th, pitched a strong 9th inning to get the Mets to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
The good news for Diamondbacks fans is that the Braves did have to use three of their best relievers extensively in game one, which means they might not be available in game two should the score be close enough for that to be needed.
The Braves will not start Chris Sale who was scratched with back spasms. Instead, they will go with Grant Holmes in what is shaping up to be a bullpen game. This is awful news for the Braves as Sale is a potential CY Young winner this year.
Holmes has started six games this year and pitched in 25 with an ERA of 3.78. The Mets will have a better chance of beating him than they would against Sale for the Diamondbacks sake.
The Arizona Diamondbacks will be relying upon the Mets' backup players and relievers to get a playoff spot as the Mets must beat the Braves in game two of the doubleheader.