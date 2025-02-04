Nick Ahmed Reportedly Signs Deal with Texas Rangers
According to a team announcement the Texas Rangers have agreed to a minor league deal with long-time Arizona Diamondbacks' shortstop Nick Ahmed, including an invite to Major League Spring Training.
The multi-time Gold Glove award winner will join his fifth team since 2023, his first outside of the NL West.
Ahmed spent 10 seasons with the Diamondbacks after being acquired in the Justin Upton deal with Atlanta. He found incredible success in the desert, cementing himself as one of the best defenders in baseball, and collecting 12.2 WAR with the club.
Things between the D-backs and the shortstop ended on a sour note after he was DFA'd leading up to the team's playoff run in 2023.
To that point he had only hit to the tune of a .212 average, with a .560 OPS. His 52 OPS+, while not unusual for a defense-first player like Ahmed, was simply not enough for him to stick on the roster.
Since his departure from Arizona he has gone on a tour around the NL West, first joining the Giants. There he played 52 games in 2024 and raised his OPS slightly to a .581 clip, but was still cut.
The Dodgers came next in a small 17 game sample, followed by a 2 game stint in San Diego after signing a minor league deal.
Now Ahmed will put his divisional odyssey on pause, instead opting to sign with the Texas Rangers on a minor league deal.
The veteran, now entering his age-35 season, will need to compete to make his way onto a crowded Rangers roster with some impressive infield options.
The Diamondbacks will face the Rangers, and potentially Nick Ahmed, from August 11-13 in Arlington, and from September 1-3 in Arizona.