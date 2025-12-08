Diamondbacks Sign Former Cubs Starter

According to multiple reports on X, the Arizona Diamondbacks have signed right-hander Michael Soroka to a one year contract. The deal is pending a physical.

Arizona makes its first significant major league addition of the offseason.

This was first reported by Jesse Rogers on X platform. Per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, the terms are $7.5 million. According to Theo DeRosa of MLB.com there are performance incentives that could raise the value to $9.5 million.

Jul 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) walks off the field after pitching during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old Soroka has signed with a Diamondback team in desperate need of starting pitching. Soroka pitched for the Washington Nationals in 2025, and then the Chicago Cubs after a trade deadline deal on July 31.

Soroka had been a starting pitcher for the Nationals, making 16 starts and posting a 3-8 record with a 4.87 ERA. His FIP, or fielding independent pitching was markedly better at 4.16 however, and his xERA from Statcast was better still at 3.45.

The Cubs used him as a relief pitcher for five appearances, and one start. Soroka went on the injured list with a shoulder strain on August 5 after completing just two innings of his first start. He did not return until September 15, at which point he pitched out of the bullpen.

For this money, the Diamondbacks certainly intend to use him as a starting pitcher. Soroka burst on the scene as a rookie in 2019, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA, finishing sixth in the Cy Young voting and second in the Rookie of the Year balloting as well.

His career has been plagued by injury and and ineffectiveness since then however. He made just three starts in 2020, and missed all of 2021 and 2022. While he has a career 3.85 ERA over 416 innings, that number has ballooned to 4.91in 201 innings since 2023.

Soroka is actually throwing harder than he did pre-injury however, with a fastball that averages 93.6 MPH, or roughly half a tick higher than in his sensational rookie season.

In 2025 his primary breaking pitch was a "Slurve" according to Statcast, and it was a very effective pitch. Hitters batted just .118 off the pitch, and he had over a 38% whiff rate.

Clearly the Diamondbacks, like other teams in the league, are not looking at ERA, so much as they are referencing underlying metrics and strikeout rates to make their evaluation.

The $7.5 million contract will drive the Diamondbacks payroll up into the $150 million range. They likely have somewhere between $20-$30 million left to add to payroll in a year they are expected to reduce from their franchise record payroll of 2025.

The D-backs opened the year with a payroll between $195-$200 million but sold off multiple players on expiring contracts at the trade deadline, reducing the year-end payroll to approximately $180 million.

It's not known by how much the team will reduce in 2026, but both President and CEO Derrick Hall and managing general Partner Ken Kendrick have indicated the payroll will not match 2025.

Diamondbacks Payroll Commitment Snapshot as of December 8, 2025 | Jack Sommers

