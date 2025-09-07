Nightmare Defensive Lapses Prove Costly to D-backs in Loss

Diamondbacks starting pitchers have delivered six straight quality starts:



Nelson: 6 IP, 1 ER

Pfaadt: 6 IP, 1 ER

Rodriguez: 6 IP, 1 ER

Gallen: 6 IP, 0 ER

Crismatt: 6.1 IP, 2 ER

Nelson: 6 IP, 3 ER



They have a 1.98 ERA in that span.