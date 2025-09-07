Nightmare Defensive Lapses Prove Costly to D-backs in Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a frustrating game to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday by a score of 7-4. They fell back to an even .500 at 72-72, missing an opportunity to pick up ground on the New York Mets, who also lost. Arizona remains 4.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card.
Diamondbacks Make Costly Defensive Mistakes in Nightmare 7th Inning
A defensive meltown in the seventh inning allowed the Red Sox to score three runs, turning a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead. The inning started with Ryan Thompson hitting Trevor Story.
He had Story picked off at first, but Tyler Locklear overcharged as he ran Story towards second base, then overthrew the ball to Geraldo Perdomo, allowing the runner to slide in safe.
There was a pitch timer violation by Thompson, followed by an RBI single and an infield hit to Jordan Lawlar at third that could have possibly been fielded.
It was Lawlar's throwing error after bobbling a routine grounder that allowed two more runs to score, capping off the disaster inning. Lawlar also made a throwing error in the ninth inning as well.
The D-backs came back to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, ironically on Lawlar's RBI single. But Taylor Rashi was charged with three runs in the top of the ninth, providing Boston with the winning margin. Fittingly, Lawlar also made the last out of the game.
Ryne Nelson's Excellent Outing Wasted
Ryne Nelson pitched another very solid game for the D-backs, this time going six innings and allowing just one run. He lowered his ERA to 3.48 in the no-decision. It was the sixth straight six-inning quality start for a Diamondbacks starter.
Unfortunately it was the seventh time that Nelson left the game in line for the win, only to have his team/bullpen blow the lead and cost him the win. Nelson leads all of MLB in this bad luck category.
The lone run against Nelson came in a bumpy 25-pitch fourth inning that included two walks and a Trevor Story RBI single. But he got out of the jam with a 6-4-3 double play and never looked back.
Nelson induced 11 whiffs, but struck out just three batters. He retired the side in order in the first, fifth, and sixth innings. He only struck out three, but 67 of his 105 pitches went for strikes.
He also got double plays in the second and third innings as well, as the infield defense was on point throughout his six innings. That did not continue after he left the game.
Diamondbacks Offense Has Subpar Game
Blaze Alexander had an RBI single up the middle through a drawn-in infield to give the D-backs a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Corbin Carroll created a run all by himself, getting a base hit, advancing on a groundball, stealing third, and then scoring on a wild pitch. Gabriel Moreno also had an RBI double.
The D-backs managed just six hits in the game however, while striking out eight times and drawing two walks. Ketel Marte was 0-for-4, and was hitless in the three game series.