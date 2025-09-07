Diamondbacks Walking Fine Line Between Winning and Development
When the Arizona Diamondbacks decided to sell off all of the veterans on expiring contract at the trade deadline, they were mired in a slump and well below .500.
By the time the dust settled on July 31, Merrill Kelly, Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor, Shelby Miller, and Randal Grichuk had all been traded off a 51-58 team for prospects.
The Diamondbacks are In Both Development and Win Mode
General manager Mike Hazen addressed the team the next day, and at one point specifically focused on those young players that were going to get an opportunity to play and show whether or not they could create a role on the 2026 team. It was their opportunity, and up to them what they do with it.
Manager Torey Lovullo explained how he's handled it.
"Based on the conversation that Mike had on August 1, it's all we can do. We're going to make sure that we go out there and give these guys the right amount of reps and the right amount of time to perform and show us what they're capable of doing."
That's included utlilizing Blaze Alexander every day, all over the diamond, and he's thrived, both on defense and offense. Several relievers have emerged to play important roles, including Andrew Saalfrank, Jake Woodford, and Kyle Backhus, among others.
Jordan Lawlar is back up with the team, and after a hitless stretch, has begun hitting the ball harder and getting hits. First Baseman Tyler Locklear is slowly emerging out of a slump.
Meanwhile Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno have continued their excellent seasons, and Zac Gallen has rebounded into ace form over his last seven starts.
Shockingly, the Diamondbacks are 21-13 since August 1, improving their record to 72-71. They suddenly find themselves on the periphery of playoff contention, 4.5 games behind the New York Mets and 5.5 behind the Padres.
What started out looking like a time for focus on player development and answering questions for 2026 has quickly morphed back into winning as the priority. According to Lovullo, winning games has always been his priority, however.
"I think winning baseball games is the most important thing. It always is at this level. And once we flip to the development feature, we're out of a race, and I could say things completely different to you, but we want to win baseball games."
There is still a learning element to all of this. He has the roster he has, but it's up to him to still try to put the right players in the right situations.
"I want to get guys out there to perform, show me what they can do in the most critical situation to help us win baseball games. I'm putting everybody in position to win a baseball game.
"There's a fine line there, but we want to win baseball games. We want to put guys in the right position to have success."
Anthony DeSclafani Activated, Bryce Jarvis Optioned.
As reported earlier today by Alex D'Agostino, the Diamondbacks optioned Bryce Jarvis last night, and activated Anthony DeSclafani from the injured list. The veteran right-hander is recovered from a strained thumb ligament.
DeSclafani will work out of the bullpen to start, but reverting to a starting role again is not off the table.
"[DeSclafani is up to 60 pitches." said Lovullo. "For right now, he's going to be pitching out of the bullpen in some meaningful bulk innings role, and we'll see where the next steps are.
"That will be over the next couple days, and once we get him inserted, we'll see what we do. Starting is not out of the question, but we're going to just feel it out and see what happens."
Nabil Crismatt has been filling in admirably in a starter's role since DeSclafani went on the IL. In four games, 21 innings the native of Colombia has a 2.14 ERA and a 3.28 FIP.
DeSclafani had pitched in 11 games, including four starts before getting hurt. He posted a 4.36 ERA and 5.08 FIP in 33 innings.
