3 Questions D-backs Have to Answer in Spring Training

The Arizona Diamondbacks begin their spring training festivities on Tuesday, with perhaps more questions than answers surrounding the club in the 2026 season.

The D-backs have made calculated moves this offseason to address numerous holes, but have arguably not made a needle-moving splash.

Still, in uncertainty there lies hope, anticipation, and the excitement of the 162-season still to come. Below are three of the biggest areas of intrigue for Arizona as spring training begins.

3 Massive Spring Training Questions for Diamondbacks

1: Jordan Lawlar in the Outfield

After Blaze Alexander was traded to the Orioles, GM Mike Hazen confirmed most of former No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar's reps would come in the outfield. How he performs, both offensively and defensively, will be a massive factor in 2026.

If Lawlar is able to get into a rhythm offensively with regular playing time while playing even passable defense in the outfield, it could be a big boost for a club with a very top-heavy lineup.

If, throughout Cactus League play, Lawlar struggles with the positional change or can't produce offensively, Arizona may need to try and address their outfield group on the fly.

2: Who Will Win Bullpen Jobs?

The D-backs needed plenty of help in their bullpen this offseason, and they certainly signed quite a few arms. None of said arms will stand out on a name-brand basis, but there will be a large pool of relievers looking to earn a job.

Kade Strowd and Taylor Clarke both figure to be on the major league roster alongside the incumbent Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson and Andrew Saalfrank. Meanwhile, Jonathan Loaisiga, Derek Law, Junior Fernandez and other minor league signings will likely at least have a chance to prove they deserve an MLB role.

There won't be any sort of name-brand closer locking down the back-end innings in 2026, at least until Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk return, but can this group of under-the-radar arms come together to get the job done in the interim? That remains a big question.

3: Can Infield Defense Improve Right Away?

The D-backs' infield defense was not up to par in 2025. A club that committed the fewest errors in baseball in back-to-back previous seasons saw that total jump by more than 20, much to the chagrin of GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo.

Since the season's conclusion, Arizona has added two of the premier corner infield defenders in baseball in a pair of seasoned veterans — 3B Nolan Arenado and 1B Carlos Santana.

Lovullo has spoken at length about wanting to attack the defensive side of the ball heavily and quickly, with less room for errors regardless of how early in spring it may be. Rediscovering that identity could be huge for the D-backs heading into games that count, especially with an undermanned pitching staff.

