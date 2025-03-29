Opening Day Standout is Eager to Aid D-backs After Late Signing
Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Jalen Beeks debuted for his new club on Opening Day, putting up a solid performance. The former Rays lefty struck out one batter over 1.2 hitless innings, the lone runless performance from the D-backs' home opener.
Beeks was acquired to fill a hole in the bullpen, something which was caused by a recent buildup of injuries. Kevin Ginkel, Jordan Montgomery, and Kendall Graveman all missing time to start the year, gave the left-hander who had recently been cut from Astros camp, a job opportunity.
"I mean, I went in just like, I'm trying to get ready for the season. I'm not going to think about any decisions that aren't mine. So I just tried to make my own decisions and get ready for the season," Beeks said to reporters Friday afternoon.
He continued, "On Sunday, we were in communication. And then Monday, we kind of finalized things and headed here on Tuesday." referring to his new deal with the D-backs. The contract will earn him $1.25 million on a one year deal.
"I just like the fit here," he continued, "I knew [Ryan] Thompson, he hyped [the team] up. So, you know, I'm just excited to be here."
Thompson and Beeks were a big part of the Tampa Bay Rays' bullpen before going their separate ways.
"He just loves the org. Loves all the guys here. Just from top to bottom. He's really enjoyed it." said the newest Diamondback referring to Thompson's appreciation for the club.
Beeks threw 70 inning in 71 games last year, but it hasn't been unusual for him in the past to extend beyond the three out standard. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo tested the left-hander early, tasking him with an extended appearance immediately, but Beeks seemed grateful.
"I'd prefer [getting thrown into things], I'm ready to go. I know how it is once we get on the field; all the rules go out the window. We're trying to figure out how to win games."
Beeks will likely work in lower leverage situations to start the year, filling the clubs need for a third southpaw behind A.J. Puk and Joe Mantiply. This dosen't mean his role isn't important, and that he can't dominate batters, as he displayed against the Cubs on Thursday evening.
The dynamics of a bullpen shift over the course of a season depending on performance and health, but the availability and stability of the 31-year-old veteran is a valuable asset for Arizona to bring in.