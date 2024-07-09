Paul Sewald Blows 3rd Straight Save, D-backs Lose to Braves in Extras
Leading 3-1, Paul Sewald and the Diamondbacks were one strike away from taking the opener of a four game set against the Braves. But Eddie Rosario tomahawked a fastball above the zone for a single to right to keep the Braves alive.
Sewald then threw a 91 MPH fastball to Sean Murphy that was up and not far enough away, and the slugging catcher crushed the pitch 431 feet over the wall in right center, erasing a 3-1 lead. The Braves went on to win 5-4 in 11 innings.
For Sewald it was the third straight blown save. He was walked off by the Dodgers last Tuesday, and again by the Padres on Friday. Prior to this stretch he was riding high, a perfect 11-for-11 in save opportunities with a 0.54 ERA. Now he's 11-for-14, 79%, with a 3.93 ERA.
An average major league closer saves roughly eight of 10, and a great closer saves nine of 10. Had Sewald converted just one of these last three chances he would be 12 for 14, 86%. The fact that these three blown saves have all come within the span of week, and against good teams, makes it more difficult to process.
Said manager Torey Lovullo, "He'd been perfect up to [this 3 game stretch]. Closers blow saves. It happens." Sewald was not available to speak to the media after the game.
Torey Lovullo questioned throwing the fastball to Rosario based on his poor track record against sliders. He's batting .031 on sliders, but for some reason Sewald threw a fastball in that count.
"You just got to finish the innings. He made some really good pitches to get that position, just a couple mistakes, and good teams will capitalize on that. I'm still shaking my head. A two out home run doesn't happen very often, but it's been happening a little bit to us lately. It's almost unbelievable and it's frustrating but it's part of the game."
Lovullo made clear that Sewald will close the next time the team has the opportunity. "Yes, he will. I'm not ready to make that decision." [to remove him from the role]... We're not going to start that conversation yet. I'm not ready to make that decision. Paul's been an unbelievable closer for us, and he will continue to get the baseball."
All of that is true. But at the same time the pressure is mounting and the Diamondbacks find themselves with a closer controversy. If Sewald fails to convert any of his next two or three chances it's going to force some hard decisions most likely.
Sewald's outing ruined a fabulous MLB debut by rookie Yilber Diaz. The young Venezuelan pitched like he's been at this level for years. He displayed excellent command of his fastball which topped out at 98.1 MPH and averaged 96.1. Early on he mixed in some curveballs, but by the middle innings he was using his slider very effectively.
The only blemish was a solo homer in the first inning on a thigh-high fastball on the inside corner to Austin Riley.
Diaz allowed two singles to the eight and nine hitters start the third, but then retired the next three batters, getting Riley to tap out weakly on slider away. He retired nine straight at one point before giving up a lead off single in the 6th. He issued a two out walk, his first of the game, but then caught Marcel Ozuna looking at a perfectly placed slider down and away on the edge of the zone.
Lovullo was impressed with his poise. "The mound presence matched the stuff. He just went out there and executed, and was pounding the zone with three pitches."
The offense did not have a good night. They managed just four hits in the game, and none after the sixth inning. Geraldo Perdomo singled to start the sixth, and advanced to second on an error. Corbin Carroll hit a bloop single to score Perdomo. Braves pitchers then walked the next three batters to bring home a run and Lourdes Gurriel hit a sacrifice fly.
The Braves pushed across their ghost runner in the top of the 10th, and the D-backs did the same with a sac bunt by Alec Thomas and sac fly by Perdomo. Marcel Ozuna hit a sacrifice fly off Justin Martinez to score the Ghost runner in the 11th, and the D-backs fell just short as Rosario ran down Gurriel's drive to the track in left center to end the game.
The D-backs fall back under .500, with a 45-46 record. The Braves go to 50-39. Game two of the series starts Tuesday night at 6:40 P.M. It shapes up to be a great pitching matchup with Zac Gallen going against Chris Sale.