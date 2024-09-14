Q&A With D-backs' Yilber Diaz on Conversion to Bullpen
The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled right-handed starter Yilber Diaz from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, as converted reliever Slade Cecconi was sent back down.
Diaz made four starts for the D-backs in July. In three of them, he allowed one or fewer earned runs, however he was roughed up for seven earned in a short start against the Royals. That ballooned his ERA to 4.08, but he did put together two Quality Starts and a five-inning shutout.
This time around, Diaz will be coming out of the bullpen, rather than starting games. Diamondbacks ON SI had a chance to catch up with the young righty about his new role.
Speaking through translator Alex Arpiza, Diaz spoke to reporters ahead of Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Though not the most verbose, Diaz answered each question about the change.
How does it feel to be back up here?
“It felt really good that they have given me the opportunity to once again to come and help the team.”
What has the transition to the bullpen been like?
A little hard, but I feel ready and prepared to be able to make that transition.
What’s difficult about making that adjustment so late in the season?
“You’ve got to prepare mentally a little different.”
You’ve [come out of the bullpen] before, earlier in your career?
“My first professional year, I did that.”
How did the team explain it to you when you made the transition?
“They’re transitioning, because [the D-backs] wanted to give [me] another opportunity, that was the only opportunity available for [me] to come back up here.”
What is the best thing about being back up here?
“To be able to be here, and help the team make the playoffs.”
Were you doing anything differently when you went back [to Reno]?
“The breaking balls, I’m controlling those and throwing them for strikes now.”
Is there some excitement that comes from how your stuff could play up out of the bullpen in shorter stints?
“I do think so, I think they’re going to be more effective.”
Torey Lovullo on Diaz:
Manager Torey Lovullo also spoke about Diaz's role, providing some insight as to how the young righty could be used.
"He can throw in any situation in any game. We might want to give him a soft landing, but I don't think he cares, he wants to go out and compete," Lovullo said, although he emphasized that Diaz wouldn't be a long reliever, rather working 1.0-2.0 innings at a time.
"[I'm] really excited to see him here in this new role. We threw him out of the bullpen a few times in Triple-A, and I'm sure he was starting to add things up that this could happen, and he's really gravitated to it, and he's done a nice job," Lovullo said.
The transition to reliever could be a challenge, although the manager did express confidence in Diaz's ability, and even noted how the transition could help turn his stuff up a notch, in a more concentrated sample size.
"I think he's going to be fine with it, I think he's got a champion's mentality, he loves to compete and he has fun doing it. I think the stuff might spike up a little bit, that'd be my thought," the manager said.
"It happens with every [conversion] where they don't have to save energy, they're going to go out there and they're going to let it eat from the first pitch on, so I'm looking forward to watching him work... We've got to find a way to get him into that environment and see what he can do."