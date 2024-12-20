Report: Christian Walker Signs with the Houston Astros
Former Arizona Diamondbacks Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker has reportedly signed a three-year, $60 million dollar deal with the Houston Astros according to Bob Nightengale of the USA Today.
Walker, who turns 34 years old next March, has won three straight Gold Glove awards while averaging 32 homers and 94 RBI, but missed significant time down the stretch this season with an oblique injury.
Just earlier today we analyzed Walker's market, wondering if there was a pathway back to the Diamondbacks. We estimated his market value at three years, $61 million. The hope was that might come down to the Diamondbacks' range should teams be unwilling to give up draft picks.
Clearly that was not in the cards however. Houston will forfeit their 2nd and 5th highest picks in the upcoming amateur draft. Houston had previously signed a then 36-year-old Jose Abreu to a three year contract prior to the 2023 season. He was released midway through the 2024 season after his production fell off a cliff. Now the Astros will try their hand with a 34-year-old first baseman.
The Diamondbacks' internal first base options are currently limited to Pavin Smith as the left side half of a platoon, and no obvious right hand platoon mate other than minor leaguer Tim Tawa. There are still plenty of remaining first base options on the market however.
Josh Bell and Justin Turner are two lower cost options that could platoon. Full time options that would be more expensive include former Diamondback Paul Goldschmidt and 2024 AL Gold Glove winner Carlos Santana, both of whom we've written about recently.