REPORT: Diamondbacks to Call Up Top Prospect Jordan Lawlar
According to a report from The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to call up top prospect Jordan Lawlar.
Earlier Sunday, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to Arizona Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, outlined what a potential call-up might look like for Arizona's top prospect. To this point, the challenge has been getting regular playing time for Lawlar. General manager Mike Hazen has frequently stated that Lawlar needs regular at-bats, as opposed to a spot-start bench role.
Lovullo's pregame comments seemed to hint that a move might be imminent, saying he "wouldn't mind" finding opportunity for the 22-year-old.
"I want impact players here. That's what I always tell Mike [Hazen], and you've got to impact the game offensively, defensively, and run the bases. If you're just getting by here, we don't want those types of players," Lovullo said.
Lovullo discussed the possibility of giving Lawlar looks at multiple infield positions, regularly spelling starters for normal days off and adding up to a more robust workload. Considering Lawlar has taken reps at shortstop, second base and third base with the Reno Aces, the manager said that strategy could be viable.
Ultimately, Arizona's top prospect simply needs as much playing time as possible. Lovullo said the young infielder has been checking off the right boxes.
"My questions are, I know he's going to impact the game offensively, but you can't totally count on it all the time. What's he going to do defensively? Is he able to move around comfortably, and play three positions comfortably making his plays? And the answers have been yes," Lovullo said.
Lawlar got his first cup of coffee in the major leagues back in 2023, serving as bench depth as the D-backs pushed for a World Series berth. He hit a mere .129 in only 34 plate appearances.
Since that initial call-up, it was a bit of a struggle for Lawlar to get back to full force. He suffered injury after injury, losing most of a crucial 2024 development season and only playing 23 games throughout the course of the year.
But Lawlar has been scorching-hot to open 2025. In Triple-A with the Reno Aces, Lawlar has slashed .336/.411/.584 with six home runs. Even in the extremely offense-friendly Pacific Coast League, that has been good enough for an excellent 144 wRC+.
As of this writing, no corresponding move has been announced. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on the developing story.