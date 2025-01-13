Report: Diamondbacks Out on Roki Sasaki
As per John Gambadoro, the Arizona Diamondbacks will not win the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, although they submitted a proposal to meet with him. They were not granted a meeting with him despite extensive scouting.
This site's very own Jack Sommers reported how in-depth the D-backs scouted Sasaki, sending numerous scouts and executives to watch him play in Japan including general manager Mike Hazen and assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye.
Clearly, the Diamondbacks at least thought they had a shot to sign him, yet they did not get a meeting to convey their interest in him.
That was despite Sasaki's agent Joel Wolfe saying at the Winter Meetings that the size of the bonus pool is not a factor, and that the entire league is in play.
"Given the gap in the bonus pool amounts is so negligible, my advice to him is don't make a decision based on that, because the long-term arc of your career is where you're going to earn your money. So it's probably not advisable to make a short-term decision in that regard, to take all of the factors into consideration."
The known finalists for Sasaki are the Dodgers, Padres, Cubs, and Blue Jays so far.
The Diamondbacks will now have to adjust their sights to other Japanese players to scout for future years as they still seek to get into that market and sign some Japanese players to gain a foothold.
As for what they will do with the rest of their $6+ million dollar bonus pool (aside from their reported signing of Elian De La Cruz) it's unknown. However, the market opens January 15. They could look to trade some of their money to the teams or team that is in on Sasaki in order to get other prospects.
Or, they could look to sign some international prospects that the team that signs Sasaki is unable to sign or honor their prior commitment. This happened recently when the Pirates "stole" a player that was previously committed to signing with the Dodgers.
Either way, the D-backs have plenty of options now that they can do with their bonus pool.