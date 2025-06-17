Report: Diamondbacks Sign Former Mets Reliever
The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed left-handed veteran reliever Anthony Gose, according to The New York Post's Jon Heyman on X. At the time of this report, it is unclear whether it is a major- or minor-league signing, though it is most likely the latter.
Gose, 34, has only seen three seasons' worth of MLB action in his somewhat lengthy career. After beginning his baseball journey as an outfielder, he eventually converted to a relief pitcher.
All of his major league action came as a member of the Cleveland Guardians. His most recent stint came in 2024, where he threw just 4.1 innings for the Guardians.
Over those 4.1 innings, he allowed nine hits and five earned runs (including a pair of homers). He was designated for assignment soon after, before signing a minor league deal with the New York Mets ahead of the 2025 season.
Gose received an invite to big-league spring training with New York, where he allowed just one run over six innings. He returned to New York's Triple-A affiliate, where he's made 21 appearances.
In those 21 appearances (23 innings) the veteran left pitched to a 4.30 ERA. However he struck out 25, and did not walk a single batter. Gose has been strictly a fastball-slider arm, but has managed to maintain solid mid-90s velocity.
The southpaw never found a way to crack the Mets' major league roster, however, and was released by the organization on June 16 despite his decent results.
There's little chance Gose becomes an important part of the D-backs' major league bullpen. In all likelihood, he will serve as minor league depth.
Arizona needs as much of said depth as possible, as their pitching staff continues to lose arm after arm. Justin Martinez will undergo elbow surgery, A.J. Puk has shut down his throwing program and will consult with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles to determine if he'll need to receive elbow surgery of his own.
Christian Montes De Oca will be lost to surprise back surgery, and Tommy Henry is on the minor league injured list with an elbow injury of his own.
Arizona will have to rely heavily on Shelby Miller, Jalen Beeks and Ryan Thompson to lock down high-leverage innings.
Though Gose won't likely see time in the majors, the D-backs have very few left-handed relief options, both in the major and minor leagues. Beeks and rookie Kyle Backhus appear to be the only viable options for the time being.