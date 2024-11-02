Report: Diamondbacks to Pick Up Eugenio Suarez' Option
According to a report, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be exercising their $15 million dollar option on third baseman Eugenio Suarez, bringing him back for the 2025 season.
This according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN on X. The move was widely expected to take place, as per our earlier reporting last month.
Related Content: Arizona Diamondbacks Free Agents and Option Decisions
With Christian Walker, Randall Grichuk, Josh Bell, and possibly Joc Pederson all turning free agents this offseason, the D-backs are facing a potential power drain from their lineup. Therefore it was of little surprise the D-backs are bringing back the veteran for at least one more year.
Suarez had an outstanding second of half of 2025, rescuing his season with prolific slugging. On June 30 Suarez was batting .196/.279/.312, .591 OPS. He had just six home runs and 32 RBI through 80 games. He began losing playing time and there was even discussion of him being designated for assignement.
But in a stunning turnaround, Suarez hit .312/.357/.617, .974 OPS with 24 homers and 69 RBI in his final 78 games. He finished his season with 30 homers and 101 RBI. It was his Suarez fifth 30 homer season. The 33 year old has 276 career homers.
The most important remaining option decisions remaining for the Diamondbacks involve Joc Pederson and Merrill Kelly. Pederson's is a mutual option, and he is expected to decline his end and test free agency. Kelly's is a club option that the team is expected to exercise.
Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for further D-backs news and analysis.