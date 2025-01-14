Report: Diamondbacks Will Sign Mayki De La Rosa
Per Baseball America, the Arizona Diamondbacks will soon sign outfielder Mayki De La Rosa. He's from the Dominican Republic and the bonus amount is not yet known, however, it is expected to be under a million dollars.
He's the second Dominican Republic player expected to be signed by the D-backs in the upcoming International Amateur Free Agent market that opens on January 15. Per Baseball America, he was ranked 91st, though the rankings are not unanimous across the industry.
The Diamondbacks' bonus pool is $6,908,600. This is the third player the D-backs have been reported to be signing come January 15 once the International Amateur Free Agent market opens. The first player was Elian De La Cruz who is a consensus top-35 player and is from the Dominican Republic.
Earlier Monday afternoon, the D-backs were reported to sign Venezuelan outfielder Rodney Suarez.
The D-backs still have plenty of their bonus pool remaining to sign other international free agents or to trade for other teams' prospects.
De La Rosa is listed at 6'0 and 165 pounds as it is clear that he will still need to fill out his frame with muscle. That will come as he gets into a professional baseball setting with nutrition and coaching.
The scouting report comes primarily from Baseball America.
The Dominican outfielder has plus speed and a cannon for an arm that should allow him to stick in center field long-term.
He's a contact-over-power hitter with an "uphill path and occasional over-the-fence power to his pull
side."
De La Rosa is the latest newcomer to the Diamondbacks' growing farm system, though he is still years away from sniffing the Major Leagues. He will likely start the season in the Dominican Summer League at the team's brand-new facility. The Dominican Republic Academy was the first to be made in MLB.
This has yet to be confirmed by the Arizona Diamondbacks because the market for international free agents is not yet open until January 15, so stay tuned for an article confirming this move and the other moves with players that have yet to be reported on Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.