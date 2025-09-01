Key Reliever's Return Adds Depth to Diamondbacks' Bullpen
Rosters have officially expanded across major league baseball, as they always do to begin the final month of the regular season, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to add two players to the active roster.
Right-handed sidewinding reliever Ryan Thompson is expected to be activated from the 15-day Injured List.
In addition, outfielder Jorge Barrosa is expected to be called up from Triple-A Reno. Barrosa was seen taking batting practice at Chase Field on Monday.
As of this writing, neither move has been made official, but both are expected.
Arizona Diamondbacks Expected to Activate Ryan Thompson
Thompson went down with a scapular (shoulder/back) strain back on July 6. It's been a somewhat lengthy recovery process for the veteran, but after two successful rehab appearances with the Reno Aces, he'll head back to the majors for the waning weeks of the season.
After a rough start to 2025, Thompson had settled in to an excellent stretch. He had allowed only one earned run in his last 17 appearances, including seven straight scoreless outings.
While his season ERA is 4.45 after a brutal month of May, Thompson has been quite effective since, and will bring a veteran presence back to a bullpen that has gotten significantly younger throughout the course of the year.
The D-backs' relievers have been finding some success despite their overall poor numbers. They allowed six earned runs over 17.2 innings against Milwaukee (3.05 ERA) and only two earned runs over 9.2 innings against the Dodgers (1.95 ERA).
But a team can always use more relievers, especially ones with experience and a track record of success.
Arizona Diamondbacks Expected to Call up Jorge Barrosa
Barrosa has been called up multiple times over the two years, but has received sparing playing time. Between 2024-25 he has played in 23 games and came to the plate 56 times. He's hit just 7-for-53 (.132) in MLB over these two seasons.
In 93 games for Triple-A Reno the 24-year-old switch hitter is batting .294/.378/.431 with an .810 OPS.
Barrosa does not figure to be an everyday player, but still provides some skill off the bench. Arizona's roster continues to get younger.
He is a strong defensive outfielder with a cannon for an arm, and runs very well. At the very least he will provide additional coverage defensively and as a pinch-runner.