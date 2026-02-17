Where the Diamondbacks' Closer Situation Stands

The Arizona Diamondbacks — as has so frequently been the case in recent seasons — do not have a clear idea of who their closer is ahead of 2026. There are, of course, arms who have done it before for the team.

Those who witnessed Arizona's run to the World Series in 2023 know well who those three arms are, and manager Torey Lovullo unsurprisingly highlighted them when asked about potential closer options.

"I mean it's probably simple arithmetic for you guys to figure out," Lovullo said. "I'm just going to go kind of blind here, but [Paul] Sewald, [Kevin] Ginkel, [Ryan] Thompson, all those guys that have had that experience in big moments... they're all wanting to do it.

Sewald, of course, was the D-backs' closer in that 2023 season, and was instrumental in their pennant-winning postseason streak. He returned to Arizona on a one-year, $1.5 million deal this offseason. Ginkel and Thompson were the only incumbent veterans heading into camp, and know their way around the back end, as well.

Though it does seem the three mentioned are the likely frontrunners for the job, Lovullo was emphatic that no roles will be handed to anyone this season.

"What I've told every single one of them is there's eight spots open, and you've got to go out there and earn it," the manager said.

"I want you to have that earning mentality. Nothing's going to be handed to you. How it sits and where it goes, I don't know what that answer is."

One thing is certain, however. Lovullo wants to have a defined closer, if possible. While it might not be a surprise to see some level of matchup-based adjustments this year, the D-backs have always seen their bullpens gel more beneficially with a true ninth-inning arm.

Lovullo has stated his preference for having that arm repeatedly, to both media and GM Mike Hazen.

"I do want to have that closer at the back end that I'm very well aware of that can come in and be unrattled and pound the zone with pitches," Lovullo said.

"If you get beat, you get beat, but I don't want balls thrown in places where it results in base on balls. That drives me crazy. Put the ball on the plate, don't be afraid of contact, and let your defense do the work for you. Believe in yourself."

Lovullo also said he's going to consider "migrating" any young arm capable of doing so into a higher-leverage role.

Arizona does sport some young relievers who could grow into prominent roles. Andrew Hoffmann, Brandyn Garcia and Juan Burgos all came over at the 2025 deadline. Even a minor league signing such as Jonathan Loaisiga could challenge for a back-end job.

Regardless, there's going to be an interesting competition this spring.

