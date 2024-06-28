Inside The Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are Having a Marte Party at Chase Field this Weekend

The team is giving away a Bobble Head of the All Star Finalist on Saturday ahead of Phase 2 voting that begins on Sunday Morning. It's Kids Free Weekend too.

Jack Sommers

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte (4) celebrates his game-tying home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on April 16, 2024.
Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte (4) celebrates his game-tying home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on April 16, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY
The Arizona Diamondbacks will celebrate Ketel Marte's outstanding first half together with their fans this weekend at Chase Field. The All-Star Voting, a Ketel Marte Bobblehead giveaway Friday, and Kids Free Weekend are the headline events.

Vote for Ketel Marte in Phase 2 of All Star Voting

Marte is enjoying an MVP-worthy season so far, and deserves to be the starter in All Star game. He's slashing .282/.345/.518 and leads all second baseman in homers (17), RBI (47), Runs (54), OPS (.863) and Wins Above Replacement (WAR) with 4.1.

Here is a list of all NL second basemen that have at least 50% of games playing second base.

Fans can vote starting this Sunday morning at 9:00 AM Arizona time, 12:00 Noon EST by going to the MLB Website. Details are available at this link.

During the second phase of voting, there is a limit of one (1) ballot submission per single, valid email address per daily voting window below, for a maximum total of four (4) ballot submissions per single, valid email address. Fans should be sure to vote every day and can use more than one email address.

  • Sunday, June 30, 2024: 12:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. local time.
  • Monday, July 1, 2024: 12:00 a.m. local time through 11:59 p.m. local time.
  • Tuesday, July 2, 2024: 12:00 a.m. local time through 11:59 p.m. local time.
  • Wednesday, July 3, 2024: 12:00 a.m. local time through 12:00 p.m. ET.

Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobblehead

The 2023 NLCS MVP strikes a home run pose in the Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobble. The first 20,000 fans will get their hands on one at the June 29 game.

Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobble Head
Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobble Head / Arizona Diamondbacks

Kids Free Weekend June 28-30

It's Kids Free Weekend. Get up to two free kids' tickets (15 & younger) with the purchase of one (1) paid adult ticket to the June 28-30 series vs. the Oakland Athletics. Kids need to be present when purchasing the offer at the Box Office. Full Details of the offer HERE.

Jack Sommers

JACK SOMMERS

Jack Sommers is the Publisher for FanNation Inside the Diamondbacks, part of the Sports Illustrated network. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team as a credentialed beat writer for SB Nation and has written for MLB.com and The  Associated Press. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59

