The Diamondbacks are Having a Marte Party at Chase Field this Weekend
The Arizona Diamondbacks will celebrate Ketel Marte's outstanding first half together with their fans this weekend at Chase Field. The All-Star Voting, a Ketel Marte Bobblehead giveaway Friday, and Kids Free Weekend are the headline events.
Vote for Ketel Marte in Phase 2 of All Star Voting
Marte is enjoying an MVP-worthy season so far, and deserves to be the starter in All Star game. He's slashing .282/.345/.518 and leads all second baseman in homers (17), RBI (47), Runs (54), OPS (.863) and Wins Above Replacement (WAR) with 4.1.
Here is a list of all NL second basemen that have at least 50% of games playing second base.
Fans can vote starting this Sunday morning at 9:00 AM Arizona time, 12:00 Noon EST by going to the MLB Website. Details are available at this link.
During the second phase of voting, there is a limit of one (1) ballot submission per single, valid email address per daily voting window below, for a maximum total of four (4) ballot submissions per single, valid email address. Fans should be sure to vote every day and can use more than one email address.
- Sunday, June 30, 2024: 12:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. local time.
- Monday, July 1, 2024: 12:00 a.m. local time through 11:59 p.m. local time.
- Tuesday, July 2, 2024: 12:00 a.m. local time through 11:59 p.m. local time.
- Wednesday, July 3, 2024: 12:00 a.m. local time through 12:00 p.m. ET.
Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobblehead
The 2023 NLCS MVP strikes a home run pose in the Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobble. The first 20,000 fans will get their hands on one at the June 29 game.
Kids Free Weekend June 28-30
It's Kids Free Weekend. Get up to two free kids' tickets (15 & younger) with the purchase of one (1) paid adult ticket to the June 28-30 series vs. the Oakland Athletics. Kids need to be present when purchasing the offer at the Box Office. Full Details of the offer HERE.