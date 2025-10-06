These 3 Young D-backs Should Play Major Part in 2026
The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season will be looked at as one of disappointment, letdown and ultimate failure.
But beneath the surface of the 80-82 record, Arizona found late-season resurgence in the form of a young, hungry roster. Young players fought hard for more playing time, and with no more expectations, played loose.
That's been a theme of the D-backs lately — younger teams overperforming. It's now time for those young players to develop into everyday contributors at the major league level.
Below are three of the D-backs' most critical young players — players who Arizona will be counting on to take a step forward in 2026:
1: Diamondbacks' UTIL Blaze Alexander
Blaze Alexander was nothing short of a revelation in 2025. Who might have expected that the former shortstop would be Arizona's everyday third baseman — or a proficient outfielder?
Alexander was known for being defensively erratic, and hadn't shown much in terms of hitting. But once Eugenio Suárez was traded back to Seattle, Alexander looked like a different player holding down third base.
He even found his way into center field, and made some highlight-reel plays there, as well. He was worth +2 Fielding Run Value, +1 Outs Above Average and +7 Defensive Runs Saved. He posted 1.7 Baseball-Reference WAR despite playing only 74 games.
Alexander's bat could use some work. He hit to just a .706 OPS in 2025. But his excellent defense, positive energy and overall versatility was a major asset to the D-backs. If he can continue an upward development path, Arizona has a budding star utilityman on its hands.
2: Diamondbacks LHP Andrew Saalfrank
Andrew Saalfrank was one of the D-backs' postseason heroes in 2023, but had a difficult 2024, as he was suspended for gambling on baseball.
But when the left-hander came back in 2025, he looked like an even better version of the arm that came up straight from Double-A two seasons ago. Saalfrank threw to a 1.24 ERA over 29 innings, looking much more confident and in command.
The D-backs need to find more relief help, no doubt, but if Saalfrank can establish himself as a reliable leverage arm, it would go a long way towards stabilizing a perennially-shaky Arizona bullpen.
3: Diamondbacks INF Jordan Lawlar
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona's No. 1 prospect heading into the year, had a brutal start to his MLB season, going his first 11 games without recording a hit.
He finally began to show some promise as the year went on, hitting the ball consistently hard, but showcased some struggles on defense as he took mainly third base reps.
He finished the year with a .182/.257/.288 slash, but there's no running from it in 2026. He'll need to produce to emerge as a near-everyday player.
The raw skills are clearly there, but the development between the Triple-A and major league level has been slow. Lawlar is no longer a prospect, he's a major-leaguer, and it's time for him to find some consistency.