Tommy John Surgery for Two D-backs Relievers
Unfortunate news broke on Thursday afternoon that multiple Arizona Diamondbacks relievers would undergo Tommy John Surgery.
The report came courtesy of MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, revealing that D-backs' manager Torey Lovullo announced that RHPs Thyago Vieira and Josh Winder would both undergo the elbow procedure. This effectively ends both relievers' seasons.
Vieira pitched for the Diamondbacks at the major league level in 2024, finding success for the team after struggling throughout a journeyman career. A 2.87 ERA over 15.2 innings showed some promise, especially after a dominant three-strikeout performance against the Dodgers.
He was designated for assignment on July 27 due to a roster crunch, but stayed with the club. A mysterious Restricted List stint would end his season, but not his D-backs career after the club sent a non-roster invite to spring training his way earlier this month.
Vieira had thrown bullpens throughout camp, showing off some of his incredible velocity. His loss will certainly be a blow to the team's major league depth, even if he would have begun the year in Reno.
The other loss to injury the team sustained today came in the form of right-hander Josh Winder. The former Twins reliever joined Arizona on a minor-league deal on January 22. He appeared in only one game for the D-backs this spring, pitching 1.2 innings.
There he struggled allowing 2 runs in 1.2 IP, and walked two batters. The news is devastating for Winder who will miss out on a chance to earn playing time and even compete for a roster spot.
The exact timeline for both pitchers isn't yet clear, but neither will pitch again in 2025. Tommy John surgery is becoming more and more refined as the years go on. Where it was a career death sentence previously, it is almost commonplace in today's game.
Unlikely to be the final injury casualties of spring training, this is still a blow to the pitching staff.
