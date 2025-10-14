Top 3 Biggest Disappointments from D-backs' Brutal 2025
The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season may go down as one of the most disappointing in franchise history — at least, in recent seasons.
They were a team that looked poised to take on the NL's best and make a deep postseason run, filled with young and veteran talent. And yet, when October came around, they sit at home, missing out on the big dance.
It was a season filled with brutal disappointments. Obviously, the biggest letdown was simply missing the playoffs. But individually, below are the three biggest disappointments from Arizona's rough 2025:
1: Diamondbacks' Numerous Injuries
Right-handed ace Corbin Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million deal with the D-backs — a dream destination, according to Burnes himself.
Not only was the former Cy Young winner and long-time ace expected to do serious damage to opposing teams and help lead the D-backs' rotation, it was simply exciting to even anticipate watching a master at work every five days.
And yet, after just 11 starts and a 2.66 ERA, Burnes suffered an elbow injury that would end his season, requiring Tommy John Surgery.
Similarly, D-backs fans were thrilled to watch the newly-extended Justin Martinez light up the radar guns in his late-inning, co-closer relief role. Martinez, as well as fellow co-closer A.J. Puk, went down with serious elbow injuries of their own, setting Arizona up for yet another a brutal bullpen year.
There were more. Gabriel Moreno missed significant time with a fracture in his hand. Ildemaro Vargas broke his foot.
Ketel Marte battled multiple injuries and Corbin Carroll played through a chip fracture in his wrist — while both first base options in Pavin Smith and Tyler Locklear suffered late-season injuries.
Shelby Miller and Ryan Thompson sat out for a lengthy period, as did Kevin Ginkel. And that's not counting minor bumps and bruises or fatigue-related ailments.
2: Diamondbacks' Underperforming Rotation
Injuries cannot be blamed for the fact that Arizona's starting rotation did not live up to the expectations.
Former ace Zac Gallen pitched to a 4.83 ERA, but sat well above 5.00 for much of his contract year, enduring his worst career season. Newly-extended righty Brandon Pfaadt had a 5.25 ERA in 176.2 innings, while veteran Eduardo Rodriguez had another poor season (5.02 ERA).
These issues did not come in small sample sizes. For the entirety of a lengthy season, these arms mostly underperformed, though some exceptional performances were scattered in there, as well.
Gallen began to show signs of a resurgence late, but it wasn't enough to salvage his overall poor numbers. Pfaadt had a few of his best career outings, but also his worst, while Rodriguez continued to consistently leave hittable pitches over the plate.
3: Diamondbacks' Heartbreaking Trade Deadline
In all likelihood, the Deadline fire sale engineered by GM Mike Hazen was a necessary evil. Arizona's thin minor league pitching staff received a massive influx of young prospect talent, with some already contributing at the major league level.
Still, it was one of the more difficult weeks in recent history for the D-backs' clubhouse and fans.
Fan-favorite Eugenio Suárez and his good vibes left for Seattle. Long-tenured D-back Merrill Kelly headed for the Rangers.
Josh Naylor joined Suárez, Randal Grichuk was traded to Kansas City, and Shelby Miller (in the midst of a career resurgence) was traded to the Brewers, where his season would end in unforunate fashion with an injury.
It may have been for the best, but that doesn't make those moves any less disappointing.