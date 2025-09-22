Torey Lovullo Had 6-Word Message after Massive D-backs Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks won a critical series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday by a score of 9-2. They sit just one game out of a playoff berth, trailing the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds.
Related Content: Corbin Carroll Helps Diamondbacks Gain Ground in Playoff Hunt
Arizona may still need some help from the other teams in the playoff race, but continuing to win games can only aid their Postseason search. Taking down a tough Phillies club in two out of three games is not an insignificant step toward that quest.
Following Sunday's game, manager Torey Lovullo had a succinct message to reporters.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Gave 5-Word Message
"Every game is a big game," Lovullo said, emphatically.
"The players know it. And it's time of the year where we've earned the right to say that statement. We've got to go out and continue to play our brand of baseball, do the things that we do well, and continue to focus on our dugout, our space, and how we can beat the opposition.
"I think [Sunday] was a perfect example of that," Lovullo said.
The D-backs certainly executed on Sunday. They put up a crooked number off Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez for six runs early on, then pitched well enough to hold that comfortable lead without much stress.
"I think we had a really good game plan against them," Lovullo said. "We climbed on them for those five runs in the second inning andreally broke the game open."
Arizona's playoff hopes are still thin, but with six games to go, the opportunity is certainly still there. Lovullo's team is fighting hard for every game, regardless of how intimidating the opposing matchup might be.
The D-backs won't have an easy path to the postseason. They'll welcome the ever-dangerous Los Angeles Dodgers to Chase Field for a huge three-game series before ending their season on the road against an equally-tough Padres club.
Lovullo encouraged his squad to finish strong.
"We need to enjoy the day off, recharge, and we've got six games left. It's not how you start a season, it's how you finish. That's what I'll focus on right now," he said.
"We're in a position to continue to make statements, play good baseball and continue to put ourselves right in the thick of any chance of making the postseason. And I'm really, really happy for these guys."