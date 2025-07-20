Torey Lovullo Addresses Ketel Marte's Return to Diamondbacks
On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated star second baseman Ketel Marte from the restricted list.
Arizona's All-Star had taken the past two games off for personal reasons, stemming from a recent "high-dollar" burglary of his home while he played in the All-Star Game.
Manager Torey Lovullo spoke about Marte's return in his pre-game press conference.
Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo On Ketel Marte's Return
Marte is back in the building. Lovullo lit up when talking about seeing his second baseman again.
"It's great to see him," Lovullo said.
"It's like, for those of us that have kids this old, when they come back for Thanksgiving, when they go away to college and they walk back in that first day and you just embrace them and you're like, 'Good to see you,' that was a feeling I had when I saw Ketel today."
Lovullo said that Marte would get in a "mini work-day," after an extra-lengthy break. He is not in Sunday's lineup, but the manager said Marte could be available off the bench.
"We're all human beings at the end of the day," Lovullo continued. "When your home gets broken into, it's an invasion of privacy. A lot of his personal items were stolen, and that hurts."
"What it really shows the world is that we're emotional beings. Just because we put on a uniform and a hat, and they can do amazing things on the baseball field, they're not exempt from feeling the same thing that your next door neighbor can't feel."
I think he's doing as well as he possibly can. ... we're there to support him the best way we can."
Diamondbacks Health Updates
Both Shelby Miller (forearm strain) and Jalen Beeks (low back inflammation) threw bullpen sessions. Lovullo said both came out feeling "pretty good." Ryan Thompson (scapular strain) has not gotten on a mound yet.
"Beeks and Shelby are the pace- setters right now, and behind them, I think, is Ryan Thompson," Lovullo said.
Pavin Smith (oblique) took dry swings and did some infield drills. Ildemaro Vargas (fractured foot) is also taking dry swings and taking standing ground balls. Gabriel Moreno (fractured hand) will have a CT scan, but remains on the 60-day IL.
Corbin Burnes (Tommy John Surgery) was at Chase Field Sunday. Lovullo said he wants players like Burnes to stay connected to the D-backs, even in the midst of an extremely lengthy rehab.
"I just want the players that are hurt to feel like they're still on this team," Lovullo said. "I want them to watch the game, pay attention, stay connected to their teammates."
"When you come around your teammates and your coaches, it makes you feel good. ... He comes in and we have great conversations about life, about teams, about what he's seeing, some of the things that he would coach if he were the manager. And that helps me be a better manager."
Burnes has even been helping right-hander Brandon Pfaadt develop a cutter to add to his arsenal.
"Corbin Burnes throws one of the best cutters in baseball. So if he's willing to share that info and he's on your team, more power to those guys. But I'm very thankful for Corbin being able to do that," Lovullo said.