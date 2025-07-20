Diamondbacks' All-Star Makes Return From Restricted List
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reinstated All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte from the restricted list, the team announced Sunday.
In a corresponding move, infielder Sergio Alcantara has been designated for assignment.
Marte was placed on the restricted list on Friday and missed each of the D-backs' two second-half-opening wins over the St. Louis Cardinals.
The initial move came as a result of a recent burglary of Marte's home. While the star second baseman was participating in the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia, his house was forcibly broken into and multiple "high-dollar" items were stolen.
No one was home at the time of the burglary.
"We all know what he's dealing with. It's been unfortunate. And as I said yesterday, there are some savages out there that just don't respect people's privacy. And where he's at right now," manager Torey Lovullo told reporters on Friday.
Lovullo seemed to indicate that Marte might make his return on Saturday, but the move did not occur until Sunday. He is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals, but may be available off the bench.
Marte's absence was not felt in too much of a negative way on the field, as Blaze Alexander filled in admirably. Alexander went 3-for-7 with a double between Friday and Saturday while playing solid second base defense.
The Diamondbacks have come out hot, but Marte's presence still figures to be a major boost to a team that is desperately trying to get back into the playoff hunt and prevent general manager Mike Hazen from selling off their free agent trade assets.
Arizona has outscored the Cardinals 17-4 in games one and two despite missing one of their biggest offensive contributors.
Alcantara, meanwhile, was in his sixth stint with Arizona. He never got into a game, serving as pure emergency depth.