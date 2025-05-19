Torey Lovullo Discusses Hot D-backs Topics
The Arizona Diamondbacks are hot off consecutive series wins against the Giants and Rockies. Next up they will face the beast of the National League West in the Dodgers in Los Angeles, facing the division leaders for the second time within two weeks.
Ahead of Monday's series opener, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo joined Arizona Sports 98.7's Bickley and Marotta to discuss some of the hot topics relevant to the team. Some of these included Zac Gallen, Jordan Lawlar, and the process behind giving players off-days and why they are instrumental to the team's success.
Q: "The frustration of not being able to put things together to the degree that you want, which you call Diamondbacks baseball, what is the biggest factor that is preventing that from happening right now?"
The Diamondbacks, while having won their last matchup with the Rockies, still may have a sour taste in their mouths. A second game loss in brutal fashion saw the club lose its first game in franchise history while scoring 12 or more runs.
Still, the Diamondbacks manager is adamant that there is another gear within them.
A: "Probably putting all components of the game together at the same time. When we do it, it's clean, it's easy, and when we play that kind of game and the other team beats us, I'm fine with that, but when the Diamondbacks lose to the Diamondbacks, that's the part where I get frustrated."
Lovullo continued, "I feel like we have been inconsistent, putting three of the four, or four of the five components of the game together, and that one little area will cost us. Diamondbacks baseball is paying attention to the little things, and winning the margins... every once in a while, we break down, and we just have to be more consistent. It's on me, it's on the coaches, and ultimately on the players to make it happen."
Q: "Why is Zac Gallen struggling with his consistency?"
A: "I think Zac [Gallen] is always a work in progress. What happens is he spoils us with these unbelievable outings. He goes out there and dominates certain teams at certain times, and we come to expect that from him every single time. Every once in a while the best have these hiccups."
"[Gallen] is so process-oriented, and when it works, it's get out of his way and just enjoy the ride, but when it's not, he gets a little frustrated, and he can get bogged down," said the D-backs manager. "We've got to give him some space. He is his own best teacher, and that is the beauty of [Gallen]. You can push him out there and tell him 'go get em,' but we have got to get him through some of these lean moments."
Consistency in particular has been a worry around the D-backs' ace this season. In ten starts throughout 2025, Gallen has pitched in five outings where he has allowed three or fewer runs, but also has had five outings where opponents have beaten him for four or more runs. This includes his last outing against the Rockies.
Q: "How do you rate this opportunity for Ryne Nelson to grab a permanent spot in the rotation?"
With Eduardo Rodriguez being placed on the injured list following another lackluster outing, the Diamondbacks will be making the move to place Ryne Nelson in the rotation. Nelson has worked as a long-man in Arizona's bullpen to begin the year, but was excellent in a starting role in the second half of 2024.
A: "The beauty of Nelson is we've punched him in the face, we've pushed him around, sent him up, sent him down early in his career, and he just rolls with the punches. Players know when they may be on the line to go to the minor leagues, every time his name is around that space he goes out and has a dominant performance."
"We know Eduardo is on the shelf for another 12 to 15 days by the rule, and [Nelson] is going to get some oppotunity. He is going to block that noise and make this decision as hard as he can for us," said Lovullo.
Q: "How difficult is it for you to handle such a delicate situation with Jordan Lawlar?"
A: "It is a tough situation. We've got to thread the needle, but really what we've got to do is back [Lawlar]. He is the same player from a month ago... we know that. And even though we knew there are still things he was working on, we pulled the trigger when we felt that it was the right time."
"It is a lot of the little things that go into a baseball game that make it run smoothly when you get here where you don't have to worry about anything. We made this call because he was ready. He is going to continue to get time, likely three days a week. He is going to be an extraordinary player and we've got to give him time."
The Diamondbacks' top prospect has struggled in his very short time up in the big leagues in 2025. The 22-year-old infielder has yet to tally a hit in eight at-bats, and has made some youthful errors. Still, the shell of the superstar prospect is there, and the team is giving him the opportunity to grow at a big league level, and to break out in due time.
Q: "A lot of people don't like the prescribed days off policy? What does a manager have to do to stay true to himself?"
A: "There are agreements I have to follow. When my boss says do it, I have to do it, and when the medical team who studies the human body tells me something, I do it. I follow the program so that in September, we will be ready. I need to protect the player the best way I can," Lovullo said.